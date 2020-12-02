Clinton: Jesse Barwick, Robert Bousman, Elmer Forney Jr., Carol Harden, Jock Hendricks, DeMerle DeeDee Seymour
Fulton, Ill.: Joseph Maresca Jr.
Morrison, Ill.: Everett "Burr" Hughes
Yakima, Wash.: Joanne Leona Sapik
YAKIMA, Wash. — Joanne Leona Sapik (Donatelli), 87, of Yakima, WA and formerly of Clinton, Iowa passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020 in her home. Per her wishes, she was cremated at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Yakima, and requested no memorial or funeral services.
FULTON [mdash] Joseph "Skip" C. Maresca, Jr. age 74 of Fulton, IL, passed away peacefully on Tuesday Dec. 1, 2020 at his home, with his children at his side. Cremation rites have been accorded. There will be no funeral services. The Pape Funeral Home, Clinton is assisting the family. Online …
Carol Harden, 85, of Clinton passed away Tuesday at Prairie Hills - Clinton. Arrangements are pending at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory.
DeeDee Seymour, 37 of Clinton died November 23, 2020. A gathering of family and friends will take place from 3:00 to 5:00 PM Saturday December 5th at the Pape Funeral Home. View her obit at www.papefh.com.
