COFFEY, Mo. [mdash]John Nelson Eacret, 73, Coffey, MO passed away Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at his home. He was born on September 16, 1947 in Portland, Oregon the son of Earnest and Rachel (Stone) Eacret. On July 7, 2007, he married Joan A. Hughes in Tracy, Missouri. She survives of the home.…
Einar L. Johnson, Jr., 80, of Sabula, died August 29, 2021. At Peace Cremation Services have been provided by Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa. A private burial will be at Hickory Grove Cemetery, Monmouth.
Jodi French, 52, of Thomson, died August 28, 2021. Service will be 10:00am, Friday, September 3, 2021 at Thomson United Methodist Church, burial in Lower York Cemetery. Visitation will be 4:00-8:00pm Thursday, September 2, 2021 at Church.
