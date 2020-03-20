Clinton: Patricia Shafer
Deaths
Obituaries
Patricia A. Shafer, 82, of Clinton, passed away, Thursday, March 19, 2020, at MercyOne. Arrangements are pending at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory.
