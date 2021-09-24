Albany, Ill.: Jay Stevens
Bay St. Louis, Miss.: Paul Dannels
Bryant: Gerald Jost
Clinton: Peggy Schroeder
Low Moor: Winston Rock
Marshalltown: Michael Ashton
Preston: Lorraine Dobson
Rain showers early, then clear overnight. Low 42F. WNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Updated: September 24, 2021 @ 4:51 pm
Peggy J. "Peg" Schroeder, age 65 of Clinton, passed away Thursday, September 23, 2021 at the Alverno. Private family services will be held Monday September 27th at the Pape Funeral Home. See Peg's obituary at www.papefh.com.
Lorraine Yvonne Dobson, 70, of Preston, died August 24, 2021 at MercyOne Hospital, in Dubuque, IA. Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be held from 12:00-2:00pm, Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Law-Jones Funeral Home, Preston.
Winston Rock, 73, Low Moor, died September 5, 2021. Visitation will be from 12:00 noon until the service at 3:00 Saturday (Today) at Elvira Zion Lutheran Church. A complete obituary may be viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.
