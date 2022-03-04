Clinton: Lloyd Bousman, Adolf Hehr, Patricia Hobbs, Charles Stoltenberg
Fulton, Ill.: Terry Tufty
Grimes: Denis Hinerichsen
Sabula: Juleen Kramer
Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 38F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: March 4, 2022 @ 4:04 pm
Trish (Kinney) Hobbs passed away from complications of pneumonia on February 22, 2022. She is survived by her children, Kyle and Emma, father Loran, & siblings Coleen, & Chris. No funeral or memorial service is immediately planned.
