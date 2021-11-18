There are no obituaries in today's Clinton Herald.
Bernadette "Bernie" Koch 68 of Clinton, died Tuesday Nov. 16, 2021 at MercyOne Clinton. Mass at 11:00 AM Monday Nov. 22nd Prince of Peace Parish. Visitation Monday 9-11 AM at church. Pape Funeral Home assisting family.
Rondo Pietscher, 97 of Camanche died Thursday at Park Vista - Camanche. Arrangements are pending at the Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory.
