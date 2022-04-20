Camanche: Janice Cook, Michael Kooi
Clinton: Alan Coleman, Sheila Greve
Low Moor: James Galloway
Omaha: Ronald Bees
Palmdale, Calif.: Pauline Corkill
Savanna, Ill.: Vicki Steward
Sheila Greve, age 67 of Clinton, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday, April 20th. Visitation is from 4:00 to 6:00 PM Monday, April 25th at the Pape Funeral Home. See her obit at www.papefh.com.
Formerly of Clinton, IA. Passed away April 19, 2022 in Omaha. Ronald was a Vietnam Veteran and Served in the United States Army from 1969 to 1971. Services at a later date. For more details visit www.bramanmortuary.com
James "Fuzz" Galloway, 73, of Low Moor, passed away Tuesday, April 19th. Cremation rites will be accorded. A Celebration of Life will take place from 2:00 to 5:00 PM on Friday, April 22nd at Pape Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.