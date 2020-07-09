There are no obituaries in Friday's Clinton Herald.
Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 66F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 66F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: July 9, 2020 @ 6:07 pm
Warren D. Henschel, 60, of Dubuque, formerly of Clinton, died Monday at his home in Dubuque. Arrangements are pending at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.