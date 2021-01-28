There are no obituaries in Friday's Clinton Herald.
James Stuit, 77, of Low Moor, passed away Wednesday at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House - Bettendorf. Arrangements are pending at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Dale H. Sebens, 94, of Clinton, passed away, Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at MercyOne - Clinton. Arrangements are pending at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Rick Temple, of Fulton, IL died Jan. 20, 2021. A public visitation will be held from 4-7 PM on Thursday, Jan. 28th at Bethel Christian Reformed Church in Fulton. Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
