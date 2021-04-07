Clinton: Geneva DeWitt, Robert Fullerton, Martin Garshak, Richard James, Catherine James
Updated: April 7, 2021 @ 5:45 pm
Scott A. Simmons, 60, of Clinton, Iowa, died Sunday at Eagle Point Nursing Home. A celebration of life is being planned for a later date. The Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral assisted the family with arrangements.
