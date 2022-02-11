Camanche: Johnna Drury
Clinton: Nancy Thurston
Cloudy and windy this evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Low 9F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
Cloudy and windy this evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Low 9F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: February 11, 2022 @ 5:34 pm
Nancy Thurston, 80 of Clinton, passed away peacefully at home Tuesday, February 8th surrounded by her family. Visitation Sunday, February 13th from 11 AM until 1:00 PM at Pape Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 PM.
Richard "Dick" Eversoll, 68, Clinton, died February 8th at Eagle Point Nursing Home. In following Dick's wishes cremation rites will be accorded. Services are being planned for a later date (May 17th) at the Pape Funeral Home.
Nancy Thurston, 80 of Clinton, passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, February 9th, surrounded by family. Visitation Sunday, February 13th from 11 AM to 2 PM at Pape Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 2 PM.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.