There are no obituaries in today's Clinton Herald.
Deaths
Obituaries
Clyde T. Ferguson, 84, of Clinton, passed away Tuesday at CGH Medical Center - Sterling. Arrangements are pending at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory.
