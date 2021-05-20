Prophetstown, Ill.: Arlyn K. Bush
ARLYN K. BUSH, of Prophetstown, IL - Funeral Service will be 10:00 AM Monday, May 24, 2021, at the Morrison Chapel of Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home with Visitation from 3:00 to 7:00 PM Sunday, May 23, 2021.
