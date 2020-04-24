Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 41F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Updated: April 24, 2020 @ 6:00 pm
Clinton, Iowa
Fulton, Ill.: Evelyn Bonsall, Neva Richeson, Elsie Warner
San Diego: Shirley Schroeder
Evelyn Bonsall passed away at Mercy One Hospital on April 23, 2020. A memorial service in Waterloo, Iowa, will be planned at a later date
