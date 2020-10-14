Clinton: Kenneth Hansen, Diana Lassen, Julianna Maresca, Dianna Sandholdt
Des Moines: Richard Brown
Fulton, Ill.: Helen M. Sikkema
Julianna "Julie" Maresca, 54 of Clinton, passed away Sunday, October 11th at home. In following Julie's wishes cremation rites will be accorded. Services will take place at a later date. The Pape Funeral Home is assisting.
CLINTON [mdash] Kenneth A. Hansen age 42 of Clinton, passed away Monday Oct. 12, 2020 at his mother's home in Davenport. A private family service will be held Friday at the Pape Funeral Home, Clinton. Burial will be held at Oakland Cemetery. The Pape Funeral Home is assisting the family. Onl…
