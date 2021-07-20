Clinton: Dawn Marie Schultz-Luett
Rita Gordon, 75, of Clinton passed away July 17, 2021 at St. Anthony Medical Center, Rockford. Arrangements are pending with Lemke Funeral Home. www.lemkefuneralhomes.com
Rev. Eugene Rall, age 94 of Davenport, formerly of Clinton, passed away Sunday. Visitation will be 5:00 to 8:00 PM Wednesday July 21st at Pape Funeral Home. Services 1:30 PM Thursday at St. John Lutheran Church.
