There are no obituaries in Friday’s Clinton Herald.
CLINTON [mdash] Mark J. Porter, age 57 of Clinton, passed away Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at his home. In following Mark's wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The Pape Funeral Home is assisting the family. Mark was born in Clinton …
Robert H. Lassen, 55, of Bloomington, Indiana, formerly of Clinton passed away Tuesday at IU Health - Bloomington Hospital. Arrangements are pending at the Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory - Clinton.
