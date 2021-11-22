The Central DeWitt girls’ basketball team is coming off a trip to the Class 4A state tournament in 2021 and hoping to return to Wells Fargo Arena for a second straight year.
They’re hoping to do that with the leadership of their two returning stars: Division I signees Taylor Veach and Allie Meadows.
Veach averaged 19 points a game and about six rebounds, signing with Illinois Sate a couple of weeks ago. Meadows average about 16 points and five rebounds a game, signing with Western Illinois University.
Both are back for the Sabers.
The biggest obstacle this year will be the new head coach. After playing under Chad Specht, the Sabers will be taking their cues from Justin Shiltz who takes over for his first year at the head of the program.
Another returning starter will be Natalie Butler. Butler averaged four points and two rebounds a contest last year, but also had a 50 percent average from three-point range, making 134 of 28 attempts throughout the season.
The Sabers will also get experience from Elaina Schroeder and Emma Grace Hartman. Hartman scored about four points a game last season and Schroder offers a long frame in the lane for the Sabers.
“{Veach and Meadows] both Division I players, speed and size combinations on defense,” Shiltz said. “The team has some players that can play a variety of positions.
“The weakness [will be] a new system and style on both ends of the floor.”
The Sabers are ranked No. 3 in Class 4A in the preseason rankings.
DeWitt boys enter with new head coach
The Central DeWitt boys’ team is entering the 2021-2022 season with a new head coach as well. Marty Marshall has taken over the program.
With any changeover, that’s the biggest obstacle for the Saber boys this season.
“I think the biggest obstacle this team will face this year is putting in a new offense that they are not used to running,” Marshall said. “They will need to work off of one another and read more what the defense gives them.”
The Sabers finished hovering right around .500 last season.
Their leading scorer is back this year in senior Shawn Gilbert. He scored 13.6 a game last year.
“Shawn brings size to our lineup that will be small when he is not in the game,” Marshall said. “Hehas great hands in the post and can finish well at the rum.”
Also back is Gibson McEwan, who put up 7.8 a game, and Matthew Waters, who scored about six.
“Gibson is one of the best shooters in the pogrom right now,” Marshall said. “Matthew works really had on his abilities in all aspects of the game. He will be one of the best defenders on the team.”
The biggest thing Marshall wants his boys to focus on heading into the new season is to choose fundamental basketball.
“What I want people to expect to see from this team this year is our mental toughness,” Marshall said. “This would be playing fundamental basketball every time we are on the floor. This would be making sure we always have two hands on the ball when rebounding or passing. Throwing to our teammate in the shooting pocket to be able to get shots off quicker. Defensively always being in a stance with hands high. Setting up screens and coming off screens the right way. People will see players doing the right thing on the floor every possessions.”
