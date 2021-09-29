LANARK, Ill. — The United Way of Northwest Illinois has announced the acceptance of a $3,000 grant for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library Program from the Lanark Area Community Foundation.
The Dolly Parton Imagination Library, which was launched in Carroll County in March 2018, started with a waitlist of 35 children and has grown to over 386 children in Carroll County. A total of 116 of the Carroll County children registered and receiving a book monthly are from the Eastland School District.
The Lanark Area Community Foundation has offered its support to the program because of its commitment to children and education in the communities in which they serve, its leadership said.
“We are super proud to announce that we are fully funding all children enrolled in the Dolly Parton Imagination Library program in the Eastland School District for the next 12 months. What does this mean? That's a total 1,512 high-quality children's books,” said Dan Lamoreux, LACF president.
The Dolly Parton Imagination Library is open to all children ages 0-5 who live in Carroll County. The program provides an age-appropriate book mailed to a child’s home once a month. Parents can register children by going online to http://www.uwni.org/imaginationlibrary and completing a registration form or by contacting the United Way of Northwest Illinois office at (815) 232-5184, Ext 1.
“We are so thankful to the Lanark Area Community Foundation for partnering with us to continue strengthening the impact of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library in our region. Not all areas have access to DPIL, and it is only because of our donors that we are able reach more children through the program. We are continually impressed by the positive impact that DPIL is having for children and education in our local communities,” said Connie Kraft, executive director of the United Way of Northwest Illinois.
To learn more about the Lanark Area Community Foundation, visit www.lanarkfoundation.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.