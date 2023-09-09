DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 69-year-old who used to walk up 75 to 90
flights of steps several days a week as
exercise. After a steering wheel airbag
went off and damaged my heart, I am
afraid my ability to do that stopped.
After years of medications, I am now
on a pacemaker, which definitely helps.
Could the exercise I was doing have
weakened my heart to such a degree
that it could be viewed as overdoing it,
therefore exacerbating my condition?
— Anon.
ANSWER: In general, exercise does
not harm the heart. On the contrary,
exercise is almost always good for the
heart. However, there are exceptions.
In healthy people, there is an optimal
amount of exercise, and extreme levels
of exercise (on the order of running
more than 10 miles a day every day)
begin to decrease the benefit that a
person gets from exercise. (This remains
controversial, but I am convinced from
the data.)
In people with severe heart disease
(the kind with blockages in the arteries), overdoing exercise can lead to a
heart attack, but these are exceptions.
For every person who gets harmed by
overexercising, there must be a hundred who don’t get adequate exercise.
The fact that you have improved a lot
on the pacemaker suggests that at least
part of your problem wasn’t with the
pump function of your heart, nor with
the arteries leading to your heart, but
with the electrical supply.
Once a pacemaker is in, that problem
is immediately alleviated, but the heart
may still be deconditioned (“out of
shape”). Regular exercise will help the
problem.
Your cardiologist can better answer
the question for you and also give
advice on building up your exercise
tolerance over time.
DEAR DR. ROACH: Colds and flus
seem to linger in my lungs and nose for
a week or more after all other symptoms have passed. If my phlegm and
mucus are clear or white and I otherwise feel healthy, am I still considered
infectious? — S.C.
ANSWER: The color of sputum and
mucus is not a reliable indicator of
whether an infection is caused by bacteria or viruses, nor of whether you are
still infectious. Colds and flus, like
COVID, are caused by viruses. A person is most infectious starting a day or
two before they get symptoms until a
day or two after symptoms start. Most
people are no longer infectious after
five to seven days of having symptoms,
but unfortunately, that’s not 100% certain.
Part of the body’s response to infection is to make a great deal of mucus to
wash the infection away. This can lead
to us being very uncomfortable, with
copious sneezing, runny noses and productive cough. In some people, this
tendency is more prolonged. It sounds
like you might be one of those people
in whom the body’s response to infection causes more symptoms than the
infection itself.
We can test pretty well for COVID
infectiousness with home testing, but
those home tests don’t exist for the flu
or other viruses. Following the same
advice for COVID — staying home for
at least 24 hours after a fever has gone,
or at least five days of isolation with�out a fever — will minimize your infectiousness to family and friends.
