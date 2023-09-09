Roach

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 69-year-old who used to walk up 75 to 90

flights of steps several days a week as

exercise. After a steering wheel airbag

went off and damaged my heart, I am

afraid my ability to do that stopped.

After years of medications, I am now

on a pacemaker, which definitely helps.

Could the exercise I was doing have

weakened my heart to such a degree

that it could be viewed as overdoing it,

therefore exacerbating my condition?

— Anon.

ANSWER: In general, exercise does

not harm the heart. On the contrary,

exercise is almost always good for the

heart. However, there are exceptions.

In healthy people, there is an optimal

amount of exercise, and extreme levels

of exercise (on the order of running

more than 10 miles a day every day)

begin to decrease the benefit that a

person gets from exercise. (This remains

controversial, but I am convinced from

the data.)

In people with severe heart disease

(the kind with blockages in the arteries), overdoing exercise can lead to a

heart attack, but these are exceptions.

For every person who gets harmed by

overexercising, there must be a hundred who don’t get adequate exercise.

The fact that you have improved a lot

on the pacemaker suggests that at least

part of your problem wasn’t with the

pump function of your heart, nor with

the arteries leading to your heart, but

with the electrical supply.

Once a pacemaker is in, that problem

is immediately alleviated, but the heart

may still be deconditioned (“out of

shape”). Regular exercise will help the

problem.

Your cardiologist can better answer

the question for you and also give

advice on building up your exercise

tolerance over time.

DEAR DR. ROACH: Colds and flus

seem to linger in my lungs and nose for

a week or more after all other symptoms have passed. If my phlegm and

mucus are clear or white and I otherwise feel healthy, am I still considered

infectious? — S.C.

ANSWER: The color of sputum and

mucus is not a reliable indicator of

whether an infection is caused by bacteria or viruses, nor of whether you are

still infectious. Colds and flus, like

COVID, are caused by viruses. A person is most infectious starting a day or

two before they get symptoms until a

day or two after symptoms start. Most

people are no longer infectious after

five to seven days of having symptoms,

but unfortunately, that’s not 100% certain.

Part of the body’s response to infection is to make a great deal of mucus to

wash the infection away. This can lead

to us being very uncomfortable, with

copious sneezing, runny noses and productive cough. In some people, this

tendency is more prolonged. It sounds

like you might be one of those people

in whom the body’s response to infection causes more symptoms than the

infection itself.

We can test pretty well for COVID

infectiousness with home testing, but

those home tests don’t exist for the flu

or other viruses. Following the same

advice for COVID — staying home for

at least 24 hours after a fever has gone,

or at least five days of isolation with�out a fever — will minimize your infectiousness to family and friends.

Tags

Trending Video