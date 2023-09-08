Roach

DEAR DR. ROACH: Have you ever

heard of “fibromuscular dysplasia”?

My mom was diagnosed with this

blood disorder and understands that

there is no known medical procedure to

treat it. She claims this is a blood disease that is affecting her kidneys, and

she had a stent placed near the opening

of her kidney to relieve any blockage.

Can you please provide me with

more information on fibromuscular

dysplasia and what is recommended for

this disorder? — J.S.

ANSWER: FMD, or fibromuscular

dysplasia, is rare (about 12 people per

100,000, 90% of which are female), but

by no means unheard of. The average

age of diagnosis is 52, but it can occur

in children, often with a delay in diagnosis.

While your mother is right that it

affects the kidneys, it isn’t a blood disorder at all. It’s a blockage of the arteries, most commonly one, or both, of

the renal arteries that provide blood to

the kidneys or the carotid arteries that

supply blood to the brain. The blockage is not from cholesterol plaque; it’s

from the fibrous and muscular tissue

within the wall of the artery that blocks

the artery and restricts flow. Poor

blood flow can damage the kidney.

For FMD of the kidneys, blockage

of the blood vessels means the kidneys

sense low blood pressure, even when

the blood pressure in most of the body

is normal. The kidneys respond by

secreting a substance, renin, which

starts a cascade (the renin-angiotensin

system) that causes the blood pressure

to go up.

tions to counter the activation of the

renin-angiotensin system; angioplasty

and stenting of the blocked renal arteries; and surgery, usually with a bypass

graft. Most people who have angioplasty or surgery still continue to need

medications. Only 31% have good

blood pressure control without medicines, although most people who

undergo a procedure do have better

blood pressure control and require

fewer medicines.

A procedure is indicated for those

who don’t have good blood pressure

control or who have progressive kidney

disease despite medicines. When the

diagnosis is found in children or young

adults, the cure rate is higher, so a procedure may be effective in preventing

the need for lifelong medications.

People with FMD of the kidneys,

like your mother, should get an evaluation of the rest of her blood supply to

determine whether any other blood

vessels are affected. People with FMD

should be on aspirin, unless there is a

good reason not to use it.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am an

83-year-old man on dialysis, who is

experiencing tremendous itching on my

torso all the way to my head. I’ve never

had this problem before, and I am

totally bewildered by this constant

itching for the past two weeks. I try to

ignore it, but that’s almost impossible.

What do you think the problem may

be, and is there an effective solution?

— L.L.M.

ANSWER: Itching (pruritus) in people with kidney disease who are on

dialysis is very common, and your

kidney specialist will know a great deal

more than I do about it. However,

severe itching most commonly occurs

when people aren’t getting enough dialysis, so an increase in the time of dialysis may resolve your problem.

The parathyroid gland helps regulate

calcium and phosphate, so these need

to be checked. Sometimes the parathyroid glands start making too much

parathyroid hormone in dialysis

patients. Emollients (skin creams and

lotions that increase hydration of the

skin) are also a standard treatment, but

your next stop is a visit with your

nephrologist.

Tags

Trending Video