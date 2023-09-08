DEAR DR. ROACH: Have you ever
heard of “fibromuscular dysplasia”?
My mom was diagnosed with this
blood disorder and understands that
there is no known medical procedure to
treat it. She claims this is a blood disease that is affecting her kidneys, and
she had a stent placed near the opening
of her kidney to relieve any blockage.
Can you please provide me with
more information on fibromuscular
dysplasia and what is recommended for
this disorder? — J.S.
ANSWER: FMD, or fibromuscular
dysplasia, is rare (about 12 people per
100,000, 90% of which are female), but
by no means unheard of. The average
age of diagnosis is 52, but it can occur
in children, often with a delay in diagnosis.
While your mother is right that it
affects the kidneys, it isn’t a blood disorder at all. It’s a blockage of the arteries, most commonly one, or both, of
the renal arteries that provide blood to
the kidneys or the carotid arteries that
supply blood to the brain. The blockage is not from cholesterol plaque; it’s
from the fibrous and muscular tissue
within the wall of the artery that blocks
the artery and restricts flow. Poor
blood flow can damage the kidney.
For FMD of the kidneys, blockage
of the blood vessels means the kidneys
sense low blood pressure, even when
the blood pressure in most of the body
is normal. The kidneys respond by
secreting a substance, renin, which
starts a cascade (the renin-angiotensin
system) that causes the blood pressure
to go up.
tions to counter the activation of the
renin-angiotensin system; angioplasty
and stenting of the blocked renal arteries; and surgery, usually with a bypass
graft. Most people who have angioplasty or surgery still continue to need
medications. Only 31% have good
blood pressure control without medicines, although most people who
undergo a procedure do have better
blood pressure control and require
fewer medicines.
A procedure is indicated for those
who don’t have good blood pressure
control or who have progressive kidney
disease despite medicines. When the
diagnosis is found in children or young
adults, the cure rate is higher, so a procedure may be effective in preventing
the need for lifelong medications.
People with FMD of the kidneys,
like your mother, should get an evaluation of the rest of her blood supply to
determine whether any other blood
vessels are affected. People with FMD
should be on aspirin, unless there is a
good reason not to use it.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am an
83-year-old man on dialysis, who is
experiencing tremendous itching on my
torso all the way to my head. I’ve never
had this problem before, and I am
totally bewildered by this constant
itching for the past two weeks. I try to
ignore it, but that’s almost impossible.
What do you think the problem may
be, and is there an effective solution?
— L.L.M.
ANSWER: Itching (pruritus) in people with kidney disease who are on
dialysis is very common, and your
kidney specialist will know a great deal
more than I do about it. However,
severe itching most commonly occurs
when people aren’t getting enough dialysis, so an increase in the time of dialysis may resolve your problem.
The parathyroid gland helps regulate
calcium and phosphate, so these need
to be checked. Sometimes the parathyroid glands start making too much
parathyroid hormone in dialysis
patients. Emollients (skin creams and
lotions that increase hydration of the
skin) are also a standard treatment, but
your next stop is a visit with your
nephrologist.
