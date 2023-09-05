Roach

DEAR DR. ROACH: I read your

recent column on PSA testing and have

a simple question. You mentioned that

a PSA test could do more harm than

benefit in men over 75, but since it is a

simple blood test, I don’t understand

what the harm would be. (I’m 75 years

old and certainly plan to live more than

another 15 years.) I have been getting

PSA tests yearly since my mid-40s. Can

you clarify your comment? — G.K.

ANSWER: A PSA test is a simple

and safe blood test, but the results may

put a man onto a pathway that can

lead to both benefit and harm, from

which it is difficult to step off of.

The goal of PSA testing is to find not

just any type of prostate cancer, but the

kind that is destined to spread and

ultimately causes death. Only a minority (less than 15%) of prostate cancer

diagnoses lead to the death of a patient.

This is largely because a majority of

prostate cancer is “indolent” — very

slow-growing.

For most men, the prostate cancer

found during screening would never

cause symptoms until he died of something else. The goal of prostate cancer

screening is to identify and treat the

aggressive prostate cancers, while not

unnecessarily treating the slow-growing, indolent cancers.

Prostate cancer treatment in men

found through screening is most often

surgery. Despite advances in surgery,

there are still risks. Mortality is uncommon, less than 0.5%, but 7% had a

major complication during surgery.

Nearly all men lose all, or part, of

sexual function in the short-term, and

over half of these men will continue to

have erectile dysfunction a year after

surgery. About 10% to 40% will lose

some or full control of urination.

Although the risks are lower with other

treatments, such as radiation, a man’s

quality of life is still at risk after prostate surgery.

Most men are willing to accept these

risks if the surgery will prevent them

from dying of prostate cancer, not

when there isn’t any benefit. Consequently, the decision of who should get

operated on becomes critical. We are

much better at identifying men whose

risks are so low that they can be

watched by a combination of the

biopsy results, the PSA level, perhaps a

genetic test like the 4Kscore, and the

size of the tumor (by a CT or MRI

scan). When the cancer looks risky, we

recommend operating. When it’s in a

gray zone, most urologists and most

men prefer proceeding with other treatments.

The harms of an operation begin

immediately. A man has erectile dysfunction and/or incontinence, which

may improve over time, but the benefits

only occur years later. In a man with a

high PSA level and no symptoms, it

may take a long time for symptoms to

develop, and longer still before a man

gets really sick and dies. The best estimate is that it takes 15 years of treatment on average, following a positive

PSA test, before the men who are

screened receive better results than the

men who are left alone. If a man’s life

expectancy is less than 15 years, more

men will be harmed from the side

effects of prostate surgery and treatment than those who will be helped by

removing the aggressive cancers.

The average life expectancy of a

75-year-old man is about 11 to 12

years, and cancers in older men tend to

be more indolent, which is why 75 is a

reasonable time to stop screening.

There are still some men who will benefit from prostate cancer screening,

even at age 75. However, more men

tend to be harmed. Men need to understand this before getting this blood test.

