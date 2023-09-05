DEAR DR. ROACH: I read your
recent column on PSA testing and have
a simple question. You mentioned that
a PSA test could do more harm than
benefit in men over 75, but since it is a
simple blood test, I don’t understand
what the harm would be. (I’m 75 years
old and certainly plan to live more than
another 15 years.) I have been getting
PSA tests yearly since my mid-40s. Can
you clarify your comment? — G.K.
ANSWER: A PSA test is a simple
and safe blood test, but the results may
put a man onto a pathway that can
lead to both benefit and harm, from
which it is difficult to step off of.
The goal of PSA testing is to find not
just any type of prostate cancer, but the
kind that is destined to spread and
ultimately causes death. Only a minority (less than 15%) of prostate cancer
diagnoses lead to the death of a patient.
This is largely because a majority of
prostate cancer is “indolent” — very
slow-growing.
For most men, the prostate cancer
found during screening would never
cause symptoms until he died of something else. The goal of prostate cancer
screening is to identify and treat the
aggressive prostate cancers, while not
unnecessarily treating the slow-growing, indolent cancers.
Prostate cancer treatment in men
found through screening is most often
surgery. Despite advances in surgery,
there are still risks. Mortality is uncommon, less than 0.5%, but 7% had a
major complication during surgery.
Nearly all men lose all, or part, of
sexual function in the short-term, and
over half of these men will continue to
have erectile dysfunction a year after
surgery. About 10% to 40% will lose
some or full control of urination.
Although the risks are lower with other
treatments, such as radiation, a man’s
quality of life is still at risk after prostate surgery.
Most men are willing to accept these
risks if the surgery will prevent them
from dying of prostate cancer, not
when there isn’t any benefit. Consequently, the decision of who should get
operated on becomes critical. We are
much better at identifying men whose
risks are so low that they can be
watched by a combination of the
biopsy results, the PSA level, perhaps a
genetic test like the 4Kscore, and the
size of the tumor (by a CT or MRI
scan). When the cancer looks risky, we
recommend operating. When it’s in a
gray zone, most urologists and most
men prefer proceeding with other treatments.
The harms of an operation begin
immediately. A man has erectile dysfunction and/or incontinence, which
may improve over time, but the benefits
only occur years later. In a man with a
high PSA level and no symptoms, it
may take a long time for symptoms to
develop, and longer still before a man
gets really sick and dies. The best estimate is that it takes 15 years of treatment on average, following a positive
PSA test, before the men who are
screened receive better results than the
men who are left alone. If a man’s life
expectancy is less than 15 years, more
men will be harmed from the side
effects of prostate surgery and treatment than those who will be helped by
removing the aggressive cancers.
The average life expectancy of a
75-year-old man is about 11 to 12
years, and cancers in older men tend to
be more indolent, which is why 75 is a
reasonable time to stop screening.
There are still some men who will benefit from prostate cancer screening,
even at age 75. However, more men
tend to be harmed. Men need to understand this before getting this blood test.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.