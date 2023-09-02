Dr. Roach

Keith Roach, M.D.

DEAR DR. ROACH: Last November, the outside of my left leg above my

ankle started hurting badly. At its

worst, it felt like someone had hit me

with a bat. Other times, it was just a

bad ache. The pain is exacerbated by

standing, walking, and exercising on a

treadmill, elliptical or recumbent bike,

but sitting and laying down are most

comfortable.

I saw my primary care doctor in mid�December, who referred me for physical therapy. Since my pain persisted

even with physical therapy exercises,

and my left toe started tripping me up

several weeks ago, I had an MRI. The

results showed “severe spinal canal

stenosis with mild bilateral lateral

recess narrowing.” It also showed

“mild left and moderate-to-severe right

neural foraminal stenosis; moderate�to-severe bilateral facet osteoarthritis

with small bilateral facet effusions at

L4-5; and moderate-to-severe left and

mild-to-moderate right facet osteoarthritis at L5-S1.” There were also multiple perineural cysts at L3-4 and S2.

The physical medicine doctor recommended doubling my gabapentin dosge and summarized my results: “You

have several large disc bulges in your

lower back, pinching the nerves around

it and causing the pain. The next step is

speaking with our anesthesiology team

about epidural steroid injections.”

What course of action would you recommend so that I can stay fit and

strong without as much pain? — M.M.

ANSWER: When someone has multiple issues appear on their MRI, which

is common, I always try to correlate the

MRI findings at the level where the

symptoms are. In your case, the pain is

on the outside of the left ankle. That’s

the distribution of the L5 and S1

nerves. The MRI shows spinal stenosis

at this level. Most perineural cysts are

incidentally noted by MRI and do not

cause symptoms.

There are three kinds of treatments

considered prior to surgery: physical

therapy, medications and injections.

You’ve tried physical therapy and are

taking gabapentin (which is just one

effective choice for pain due to nerve

injury). So, now, your physiatrist is

recommending injections. My experience is that some people do very well

with injections, and I agree that it is a

reasonable next step.

If a good trial of epidural injections

is not helpful, surgery is a consideration. People who tend to do better

with surgery include younger patients,

those who are more active, those who

have fewer medical conditions, and

those who have more severe stenosis. I

never recommend surgery lightly, so I

only refer those who are likely to benefit and choose surgeons who are more

conservative.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I often grow

numerous basal cell cancers during the

course of a year. Many get removed

with a biopsy. The problem I have is

with my feet. If a basal cell is removed,

it takes a long time to fully heal to the

point where I am able to hike again.

How long can I leave the cancer in

place before I really need to get it

removed? I know they are slow-grow�

ing. — F.N.

ANSWER: Basal cell cancers are the

most common skin cancer. About half

of people who get one basal cell cancer

will get another. There are a few rare

syndromes that lead to many basal cell

cancers.

While basal cell cancers are slow�growing and very unlikely to spread, I

can’t recommend leaving any cancer in

place longer than necessary. Further�more, it is easier to remove them when

they are small. You’ll need to recover in

any event, so recovery will be shorter if

the cancer is smaller.

