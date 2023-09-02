DEAR DR. ROACH: Last November, the outside of my left leg above my
ankle started hurting badly. At its
worst, it felt like someone had hit me
with a bat. Other times, it was just a
bad ache. The pain is exacerbated by
standing, walking, and exercising on a
treadmill, elliptical or recumbent bike,
but sitting and laying down are most
comfortable.
I saw my primary care doctor in mid�December, who referred me for physical therapy. Since my pain persisted
even with physical therapy exercises,
and my left toe started tripping me up
several weeks ago, I had an MRI. The
results showed “severe spinal canal
stenosis with mild bilateral lateral
recess narrowing.” It also showed
“mild left and moderate-to-severe right
neural foraminal stenosis; moderate�to-severe bilateral facet osteoarthritis
with small bilateral facet effusions at
L4-5; and moderate-to-severe left and
mild-to-moderate right facet osteoarthritis at L5-S1.” There were also multiple perineural cysts at L3-4 and S2.
The physical medicine doctor recommended doubling my gabapentin dosge and summarized my results: “You
have several large disc bulges in your
lower back, pinching the nerves around
it and causing the pain. The next step is
speaking with our anesthesiology team
about epidural steroid injections.”
What course of action would you recommend so that I can stay fit and
strong without as much pain? — M.M.
ANSWER: When someone has multiple issues appear on their MRI, which
is common, I always try to correlate the
MRI findings at the level where the
symptoms are. In your case, the pain is
on the outside of the left ankle. That’s
the distribution of the L5 and S1
nerves. The MRI shows spinal stenosis
at this level. Most perineural cysts are
incidentally noted by MRI and do not
cause symptoms.
There are three kinds of treatments
considered prior to surgery: physical
therapy, medications and injections.
You’ve tried physical therapy and are
taking gabapentin (which is just one
effective choice for pain due to nerve
injury). So, now, your physiatrist is
recommending injections. My experience is that some people do very well
with injections, and I agree that it is a
reasonable next step.
If a good trial of epidural injections
is not helpful, surgery is a consideration. People who tend to do better
with surgery include younger patients,
those who are more active, those who
have fewer medical conditions, and
those who have more severe stenosis. I
never recommend surgery lightly, so I
only refer those who are likely to benefit and choose surgeons who are more
conservative.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I often grow
numerous basal cell cancers during the
course of a year. Many get removed
with a biopsy. The problem I have is
with my feet. If a basal cell is removed,
it takes a long time to fully heal to the
point where I am able to hike again.
How long can I leave the cancer in
place before I really need to get it
removed? I know they are slow-grow�
ing. — F.N.
ANSWER: Basal cell cancers are the
most common skin cancer. About half
of people who get one basal cell cancer
will get another. There are a few rare
syndromes that lead to many basal cell
cancers.
While basal cell cancers are slow�growing and very unlikely to spread, I
can’t recommend leaving any cancer in
place longer than necessary. Further�more, it is easier to remove them when
they are small. You’ll need to recover in
any event, so recovery will be shorter if
the cancer is smaller.
