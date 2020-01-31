CLINTON — Helen Drury of Clinton will celebrate her 90th birthday with an open house from 2 to 5 p.m. February 8, 2020 at Regency Retirement, 839 13th Ave. N., Clinton. Relatives and friends are invited. It is requested that gifts be omitted.
She was born February 10, 1930 in Maquoketa, Iowa. She married Arlo D. Drury at 1st Lutheran Church in Maquoketa. She is the mother of six children, Brenda Sue Drury (Danny Houzenga) of Morrison, Ill., Timothy (Johnna) of Camanche, Iowa, Daniel (Ruth) of Carmi, Ill., Douglas (Julie) of Eldridge, Iowa, G. David of Chicago, Ill., and Randall (Joan) of Menomonee Falls, Wis. She has 7 grandchildren, 2 step-grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and 4 step-great-grandchildren.
She retired from the Clinton Clerks office.
