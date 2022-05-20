Editorial cartoon 1
Lola B. Clary passed away December 4, 2021 at Sarah Harding-Clinton. Memorial services will be 11:00 am, Friday, May 27, 2022 at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Home. Visitation is from 10:00 am until the service time.
Judith C. Temple of Morrison died May 17, 2022. A memorial visitation will be held 4-7 pm, June 6, 2022 at the Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home in Morrison. For more info see www.bosmarenkes.com
David Krogman, 72 of Bryant, died Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at Windmill Manor in Coralville, IA. Graveside service held at 11 AM Thursday, May 19th at Andover Cemetery. Pape Funeral Home assisting family. Online condolences at www.papefh.com.
