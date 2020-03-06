CLINTON — The family of Dean and Phyllis Eggers are pleased to announce the 60th wedding anniversary of their parents/grandparents.
Dean and Phyllis were married March 12th, 1960 in Clinton, Iowa. They have 3 children; Kelly (Brian) Wright , Steve (Cathy) Eggers, and Lisa (Doug) Eggers-Robertson. They also have 6 grandchildren.
The family wishes to have a card shower- Mr. and Mrs. Dean Eggers 4202 200th St. Clinton IA. 52732
They are wonderful examples to all of us and we hope they enjoy many more years together!
