CLINTON — The children of Ben and Donna (Voss) Ehrhart, Clinton, IA, happily announce their parent’s 70th wedding anniversary. Ben and Donna were married on May 13, 1950 at St. Irenaeus Church, Clinton, Iowa. They have been blessed with three children, Lori (Tim) Sullivan of Bettendorf, IA, Tom (Susan) Ehrhart of Clinton and Lynn (David) Curlott of Long Grove, IA., 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. They celebrated with a family event. Their family intends to additionally host a reception in their honor at a later date.
Ehrharts celebrate 70th anniversary
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Luella Soenksen Anderson, age 94 of Clinton, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020 at the Alverno. Arrangements are pending at the Pape Funeral Home.
Harry Otto, 56 of Clinton, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020. A gathering of family and friends will take place next week at the Pape Funeral Home. A full obituary will appear in Tuesday's paper.
Most Popular
Articles
- Family seeks closure after mother's body discovered
- Different organizers plan new Black Lives Matter protest in Clinton Sunday
- CORONAVIRUS CONTROVERSY: Amid allegations, Harbor Crest says it followed coronavirus protocol
- City seeks bids for former spiritualist camp property
- Morrison police announce arrests in WHOA theft
- Authorities find body believed to be missing Milledgeville woman
- 2019-2020 CHAPY winners announced
- Clinton County Public Health explains Alverno outbreak confusion
- CRIME WATCH: Clinton Police Department
- Main charged with arson
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.