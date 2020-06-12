CLINTON — The children of Ben and Donna (Voss) Ehrhart, Clinton, IA, happily announce their parent’s 70th wedding anniversary. Ben and Donna were married on May 13, 1950 at St. Irenaeus Church, Clinton, Iowa. They have been blessed with three children, Lori (Tim) Sullivan of Bettendorf, IA, Tom (Susan) Ehrhart of Clinton and Lynn (David) Curlott of Long Grove, IA., 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. They celebrated with a family event. Their family intends to additionally host a reception in their honor at a later date.

