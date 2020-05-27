Enhanced access offered for City Council meeting information
CLINTON — Residents now have another way to access information related to Clinton City Council and Committee of the Whole meetings.
The city has partnered with iCompass, a company that provides meeting software. The iCompass software is hosted on a CivicWeb portal where residents will have access to meeting notifications, the ability to search past agendas and minutes, and a calendar of upcoming meetings.
More features and meetings will be added to the website over time.
To access the portal, click on the “Agendas and Minutes” portion of the city website at www.cityofclintoniowa.us
