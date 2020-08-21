CLINTON — U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst toured the city of Clinton on Friday, learning from Clinton Mayor Scott Maddasion and city and state officials about local issues such as storm recovery, COVID-19, and the city’s pending federal BUILD Grant application.
Highlights of the tour included stopping to see the Nestle Purina expansion and viewing the city’s downtown, riverfront projects and LumberKings stadium.
Ernst also toured the BUILD Grant route of Bluff Boulevard and Manufacturing Drive. This is the city’s third submission for the BUILD Grant. The city’s original application requested 72% funding. The current application requests 45%, with the city, state and Iowa American Water covering the other 55%. The BUILD Grant runs along the Opportunity Zone in Clinton and the route averages 10,000 drivers per day.
Also on the tour with Ernst and Maddasion were State Rep. Norlin Mommsen, City Administrator Matt Brooke, City Engineer Jason Craft, Clinton Regional Development Corp. CEO Erin Cole and the McClure Engineering team. Nestle Purina Plant Manager Roger Brecht and the Nestle Purina Government Relations team of Bill Salzman and Megan Villarreal provided the overview of the Nestle Purina expansion.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.