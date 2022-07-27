To list your event here, email it to news@clintonherald.com or mail it to the Clinton Herald, 221 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton, IA 52732. Additional events can be viewed at https://www.clintonherald.com/events/#/
JULY 28
• Beaver Island Paddle Trip, 10 a.m.. Meet at the South Clinton Boat Ramp to launch. We will have to cross the rock levee at the head of Sunfish Slough and deal with other possible blockages. Sounds like an adventure right? We'll survey it prior to the trip and give you our best estimate of its difficulty. Call (357)-0759 for more info and to register. This is a Clinton County Conservation event.
• Music on the Avenue concert in downtown Clinton, Staff Infection, 6 p.m.
• Sunset Eco Cruise, 7 p.m., Rock Creek, Camanche.
JULY 29
• Device Advice, Clinton Public Library, 10 a.m. to noon. Technology giving you trouble? Drop into the library for one-on-one help during Device Advice hours. We’re happy to help with any projects you’re working on or just answer questions. We’re not tech professionals but we can help you feel more comfortable navigating the technology you are interested in.
JULY 30
• Lyons Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon, Lyons Foursquare Park.
JULY 31
• Victory Center Day at Clinton's NelsonCorp Field, 2 p.m.
AUG. 5
• It was 50 years ago that the Jackson County Retired School Personnel had its first meeting. Members will celebrate at St. Mark's Fellowship Hall in Maquoketa. Social begins at 11:30 and lunch will be served at noon. Make reservations by calling Nancy Wagner at (563) 652-5931. All retired school personnel including teachers, nurses, administrators, janitors, bus drivers, cooks, secretaries, and associates are eligible to join the group. New members are always welcome.
• Finally Friday concert, performance by The Beaux, 6 p.m., Riverview Bandshell, Clinton. Bring a lawn chair. No coolers allowed.