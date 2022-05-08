MAY 10
• Crafternoon, 1– 2:30 p.m., Lyons Branch of the Clinton Public Library. Beginning Crochet. Would you like to learn how to crochet but not sure where to start? Sandy Logan is teaching us the basics. You will need to bring an H hook and a worsted weight yarn that is not fine or bulky. Registration is encouraged. Call 242-5355.
MAY 11
• Stonecroft Clinton Women’s Connection, 9:30 a.m., Community Reformed Church, 747 N. 12th St., Clinton. The cost to attend is $10. There will be a brunch followed by a special feature and an inspirational, non-denominational speaker. There are no dues or membership required to attend the monthly meetings. All women are invited to attend. Reservations are due Friday, May 6. Contact Donna at (563) 357-6843 or Nancy at 242-8819 or cell (563) 357-8859.
• Device Advice: 2-4 p.m., Lyons Branch Library. Technology giving you trouble? Drop into the library for one-on-one help during Device Advice hours. We’re happy to help with any projects you’re working on or just answer your questions. We’re not tech professionals, but we can help you feel more comfortable navigating the technology you are interested in.
• Elementary school-age programming: Simple Circuits with Putnam’s Little Bits, 4 to 5 p.m., at the Sawmill Museum, 2231 Grant St. in Clinton. The museum can be reached at 242-0343.
• CrossView Church, 705 14th Ave., Fulton, Illinois, will host a free community meal from 5:30-6:15 p.m. Scalloped potatoes & ham, Jimmy John's Bread, green beans, applesauce and dessert on the menu.
MAY 12
• The Class of '55 lunch, 11:30 a.m. Pizza Ranch in Clinton. Everyone is invited to attend.
MAY 13
• Emmanuel Reformed Church’s “Voices of Praise” cantata, “We Will Stand!”, 7 p.m., at the church. No tickets are needed for this 70-minute concert. A free-will offering will be received. The church is located at 202 E. Morris St., Morrison, Illinois.
MAY 14
• Lyons Art & Craft Show, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., in Four Square Park, at the intersection of Main Avenue and Roosevelt Street, Clinton.
• Village Cooperative Open House, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 1160-14th Ave. N.W Clinton. Masks required unless fully vaccinated.
• Emmanuel Reformed Church’s “Voices of Praise” cantata, “We Will Stand!”, 3 p.m., at the church. No tickets are needed for this 70-minute concert. A free-will offering will be received. The church is located at 202 E. Morris St., Morrison, Illinois.
• Black Hawk Hiking Club, 2:30 p.m., Bear River Recreation Trail, Preston. This crushed limestone scenic trail is located along the Maquoketa River in Jackson County and crosses Deep Creek. Most of the trail is located on the abandoned Chicago Milwaukee Railroad line. Follow the HIKE signs. Bring your own water and snack.
MAY 15
• Lyons Art & Craft Show, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., in Four Square Park, at the intersection of Main Avenue and Roosevelt Street, Clinton.
• The Wartburg College Wind Ensemble, 2 p.m., Central DeWitt High School.
• Tadpole hunt, 2 p.m., Hurstville Interpretive Center, Maquoketa. Attendees will head out to the frog ponds and marsh at the Hurstville Interpretive Center to see which amphibian species have laid eggs and have tadpoles in the water. Nets, buckets and ID assistance will be available to people of all ages. Participants are encouraged to dress to get muddy and wet as we wade in the water. Registration is required at least 48 hours in advance for all programs. Register by calling (563) 652-3783 or email jmeyer@jacksoncounty.iowa.gov. Programs are free of charge unless otherwise noted. Donations are accepted.
• Emmanuel Reformed Church’s “Voices of Praise” cantata, “We Will Stand!”, 7 p.m., at the church. No tickets are needed for this 70-minute concert. A free-will offering will be received. The church is located at 202 E. Morris St., Morrison, Illinois.
MAY 17
• 80s Nostalgia Night, 6:30-7:30 p.m., lower level meeting room at the Clinton Public Library. Attention 80s kids! You bring the materials (a shirt, a bag, a hat, or whatever!) and we’ll bring the puffy paint! Join us for an evening of crafts, nostalgic snacks, games, and your favorite 80s tunes. Feel free to come dressed in your best 80s fashion. All ages welcome.
MAY 18
• Meet local author Dr. Ansari, 5:30 -7:30 p.m., the lower level meeting room of the Clinton Public Library. Dr. Ansari will be discussing his book My American Dream: Reflections over Life. Copies will be available for purchase and signing.
MAY 20
• Device Advice: 10 a.m. to noon, Clinton Public Library. Technology giving you trouble? Drop into the library for one-on-one help during Device Advice hours. We’re happy to help with any projects you’re working on or just answer your questions. We’re not tech professionals, but we can help you feel more comfortable navigating the technology you are interested in.
• Fashions to Die For, 1:00-2:30 p.m., lower level meeting room of the Clinton Public Library. Did you know that clothing can make you sick, break your bones, and even kill you? It’s true! It can even drive you mad! This program takes a look at 18th- and 19th-century fashions and the deadly secrets hiding behind those fabulous looks, and tackles some of those urban myths too. Kathy Wilson, a professional historian and educator, will present this program. Registration is encouraged. Call 242-8441.
MAY 21
• Black Hawk Hiking Club, 2:30 p.m., Loud Thunder Forest Preserve, Illinois City, Illinois. Join the club for the annual John Hauberg Memorial Hike as they pay tribute to Hauberg, founder of the Black Hawk Hiking Club. A potluck will follow the hike. Bring your own table service, beverage cup, and a dish to share. Drinks will be provided. Watch for HIKE signs. Bring your own water for the hike.
• Cookbook Club, 2-3 p.m., Lyons branch of the Clinton Public Library. If you enjoy telling stories, sharing recipes, and meeting new people then join us at the Lyons Branch Library to share family recipes, whether new or old, and a story about the recipe. We will be creating a cookbook for the Clinton Public Library during this 9-month program. We welcome all levels of cooking experience and diets. Please bring a recipe, instructions, and a food related story for your "go-to recipes for celebrations & parties" for our second meeting. Registration is encouraged by calling 242-5355.
MAY 23
• DeWitt Town and Country Garden Club, 10 a.m., at the home of Janis Harbison at 1020 14th St., Dewitt. The club will have a garden craft day of painting rocks to take home. All supplies will be provided. Lunch will be furnished. Membership is not limited to Dewitt residents; anyone from the surrounding area is invited to attend. Contact Janis Harbison, club president, at (563) 210-2085 for more information.
MAY 25
• Elementary school-age programming: Invertebrates, 4 to 5 p.m., at the Sawmill Museum, 2231 Grant St. in Clinton. The museum can be reached at 242-0343.
• Lyons Reads Book Club, 5-6:30 p.m., Hy-Vee Market Grille Express, 901 S. Fourth St. The Lyons Reads Book Club is relaxed and we have fun conversations about books and authors. We each read our own book and discuss it with our group.
• Gilda’s Club — Frankly Speaking About Cancer: Precision Medicine Presentation and Dinner, 6-7:30 p.m. This free program focuses on building awareness among patients and caregivers about being able to talk with their health care team about precision medicine testing, biomarker testing, treatment decision making, targeted therapy, and inheritable cancers. We hope to answer many of your questions to help you and your loved ones better understand what precision medicine is. A free meal will be provided for in-person attendees. Registration is required, please visit gildasclubqc.org/calendar or call (563) 326-7504.
MAY 28
• Black Hawk Hiking Club, 2:30 p.m., Rock Falls Centennial Park, Rock Falls, Illinois. Hikers will be hiking on the Canal path, which includes a pedestrian bridge across the Rock River. Bring your own water and snack.
JUNE 1
• Clinton Public Library Storytime, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Storytimes are on the second floor of the library in the storytime room on the west side of the building. There will be fun stories, songs, puppet shows, and a craft to take home.
JUNE 5
• Annual Bike Blessing, downtown Fulton, Illinois.
JUNE 8
• Elementary school-age programming: Geology Rocks, 4 to 5 p.m., at the Sawmill Museum, 2231 Grant St. in Clinton. The museum can be reached at 242-0343.
• Clinton Public Library Storytime, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Storytimes are on the second floor of the library in the storytime room on the west side of the building. There will be fun stories, songs, puppet shows, and a craft to take home.
JUNE 15
• Clinton Public Library Storytime, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Storytimes are on the second floor of the library in the storytime room on the west side of the building. There will be fun stories, songs, puppet shows, and a craft to take home.
JUNE 22
• Clinton Public Library Storytime, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Storytimes are on the second floor of the library in the storytime room on the west side of the building. There will be fun stories, songs, puppet shows, and a craft to take home.
JUNE 25
• Clinton High School Class of 1977 will hold its 45th class reunion on Saturday, June 25 at the Wild Rose Casino and Resort's banquet hall. The event will be from 6 p.m. to midnight. Entertainment will be provided by Iowa Rock and Roll Hall of Famers, Bowman, Pickney and Evans. Members of the class are asked to provide their updated contact information by emailing clintonhighschoolclassof1977@gmail.com. Registration for the event is online at http://ClintonIowa77.reunionmanager.com
JUNE 29
• Elementary school-age programming: Draw a Critter, 4 to 5 p.m., at the Sawmill Museum, 2231 Grant St. in Clinton. The museum can be reached at 242-0343.
• Clinton Public Library Storytime, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Storytimes are on the second floor of the library in the storytime room on the west side of the building. There will be fun stories, songs, puppet shows, and a craft to take home.
JULY 8
• Lyons Business $ Professional Association burger cook off.
JULY 9
• Low Moor Days car show. Registration is from 9 a.m. to noon; Judging from noon to 1:30 p.m., Awards and raffle at 3 p.m.
JULY 13
• Elementary school-age programming: Lunar Lander Engineering & Creators With A Real Meteorite, 4 to 5 p.m., at the Sawmill Museum, 2231 Grant St. in Clinton. The museum can be reached at 242-0343.