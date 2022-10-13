To list your event here, email it to news@clintonherald.com or mail it to the Clinton Herald, 221 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton, IA 52732. Additional events can be viewed at https://www.clintonherald.com/events/#/
OCT. 14
• United Way’s Fork Some Pork fundraiser, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Clysar Employee Pavilion. Menu includes BBQ pork sandwich, baked beans, chips and cookies. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and younger. Email orders to marketing@clintonunitedway.org.
OCT. 15
• Lyons Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon, Lyons Foursquare Park.
• Prairie seed program, 1 p.m., Hurstville Interpretive Center, 18670 63rd St., Maquoketa. Participants will learn, talk, and walk the prairie and hand collect native prairie plant seeds that will be planted on Jackson County Conservation property. Please dress for the weather. Bring gardening/work gloves. This program is free. Please register 48 hours in advance. To register call Jackson County Conservation at (563) 652-3783 or email tvorwald@jacksoncounty.iowa.gov.
• St. Patrick’s Catholic Church will host its annual spaghetti supper from 4 to 7 p.m. in the church hall. The dinner will include all-you-can-eat spaghetti, tossed salad, French bread, beverage and ice cream. Donations for the meal are $12 for adults, $5 for children 5 to 12 and children under 5 are free. Carryouts will also be available. Everyone is invited to attend.
• The Music on the Mississippi marching band competition will take place on the Clinton High School football field. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the competition begins at 6 p.m. This year’s event will feature eight high school marching bands, including the Royal River Kings and Queens Marching Band, performing their field shows competing for top awards. New this year will be T-shirts being thrown in the crowd and fireworks will conclude the event. Admission is $8 for adults, $5 for children or a family of 4 for $20.
OCT. 16
• “The History of Whiteside County, Illinois Schools” will be the featured program 2 p.m. at the Fulton (Martin House) Museum, 707 10th Ave. Presenters will be Carolyn Duncan and Sandra Miller, who compiled the research to complete a 4-year project conducted by the Whiteside County Genealogical Society.
OCT. 17
• DeWitt Town and Country Garden Club meeting, 10 a.m., DeWitt library. The speaker will be Dave Meyer, from the Clinton County Master Gardeners, who will show the group how to make a rain barrel and a presentation on fall and spring preparation of strawberry beds. Meeting and lunch will follow. Everyone from the local area is invited to attend. For more information, call President Janis Harbison at (563) 210-2085.
OCT. 18
• The River Cities Quilters Guild meets at 7 p.m. at Fulton Presbyterian Church. The speaker will be Joyce Franklin of Winterset, owner of Piece Works Quilt Shop. She will have a trunk show presentation with a look back at her quilting journey. It will begin with antique quilts and their stories followed by traditional quilts and work her way forward with modern quilts and art quilts. Anyone interested in fiber arts is welcome to attend.
OCT. 19
• Clinton Juvenile Department Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Clinton Public Library’s Storytime Room on the second floor.
• Afternoon Adventures, 2:30 p.m., Clinton Public Library’s Makerspace/second floor depending on the activity. Every Wednesday, K-6th graders are invited to attend starting at 2:30 for fun STEAM activities.Activities range from 45 minutes to 75 minutes long. Caregivers are encouraged to join with their younger children. Sign in is required from caregivers and if they are not joining their children for the activities, we encourage them to stay in the building. Children under the age of 8 are not to be left alone in the building without a caretaker at least the age of 14.
• Lyons Farmers Market, 4 to 6 p.m., Lyons Foursquare Park.
OCT. 20
• Healthy & Homemade Workshop: Cook Now, Enjoy Later, 5:30-7 p.m. Discover how planning ahead can reduce stress and save money as you provide your family with nutritious home-cooked meals. This program will be presented by Vera Stokes, Human Sciences Specialist, from Iowa State University Extension & Outreach. Registration is required. This will be held in the lower level meeting room. Please call 242-8441 to register.
• The Clinton Community College Nursing Club and Living Peace 365 will host a blood drive with ImpactLife from 9 a.m.–1:30 p.m. at Clinton Community College, 1000 Lincoln Blvd., Clinton. To schedule an appointment, visit www.bloodcenter.org, using group code 2235. Masks and appointments are required. Please eat before donating blood. Photo identification is required.
OCT. 22
• Lyons Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon, Lyons Foursquare Park.
• Cookbook Club at Lyons Branch Library, 2-3 p.m. If you enjoy telling stories, sharing recipes, and meeting new people then please join us at the Lyons Branch Library to share family recipes, whether new or old, and a story about the recipe. We welcome all levels of cooking experience and diets. Please bring a recipe “passed down from a loved one or friend” for our seventh meeting. The group is creating a cookbook for the Clinton Public Library. Registration is encouraged by calling 242-5355.
OCT. 25
• The Clinton WaTanYe group will hold its monthly evening meeting at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Clinton. Social time will be at 6 p.m. with dinner at 6:30 p.m. A business meeting will follow dinner. Anyone interested in learning more about WaTanYe or to make a dinner reservation may call (563) 249-4795.
• Toddler Time at the Clinton Public Library, 10:30 a.m. Similar to baby dance time but for 2-3 year olds. Music and toys will be available.
• Clinton Community College Information Session & Financial Aid Workshop, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Clinton Public Library Lower Level Meeting Room. CCC Information Presentation is from 5:30-6 p.m. with dinner from 6-7:30 p.m. CCC representatives will help attendees fill out their FAFSA and scholarship applications. Anyone can drop in to get their questions about college financial aid answered. All community members are invited to attend this Clinton Public Library and Clinton Community College event to learn about CCC’s programs and get assistance filling out financial aid applications. Individuals who attend can also bring their children. Kids ages 5 and older can attend a movie night at the same time as the information session and workshop. Children below the age of 5 can attend the movie night with an older sibling, or they must stay with their guardians. Dinner will be provided for all attendees and their children at no cost.