OCT. 19
— Stonecroft After Five will meet at 6:30 p.m. at Triple Play Banquet & Bowl, 1601 9th Ave., Fulton, Illinois for dinner and a program. Cost of dinner is $12. Inspirational speaker Marta Heinhorst, of Mahomet, Illinois, will share her presentations "Shortcuts to Cleaning" and "Joy When Happiness is Gone."
OCT. 20
— Hook's Pub and Grill hosts Bars Wars Trivia from 7-9 p.m. The kitchen is open until 8 p.m. Hook's is located at 318 N. Fourth St.
— Clinton County Conservation hosts Hunters Moon Hike at 6:30 p.m. at Eden Valley Refuge. Experience the sites and sounds of the night. Call 563-357-0759 for more info and registration.
OCT. 21
— From 5-7 p.m., Clinton's downtown businesses will host the annual Wine Walk. Adults are encouraged to dress in costume and sample adult beverages at participating businesses.
OCT. 22
— The Sawmill Museum celebrates its 10th anniversary events, sawing logs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The museum is located at 2231 Grant St. in Clinton.
— Timber Lake Terror haunted house and trails in Mt. Carroll, Illinois, are open from 6:30-10 p.m. Admission is $12 at the door or $10 online.
OCT. 23
— Scott for Tots kicks off its holiday toy drive with a party at Ray's Time Out from noon to 5 p.m. The bands 3 On the Tree, Brooke Byam and The Daymakers and Second Chance Band will provide music. Admission will be a $10 donation plus one toy per person or $15 plus one toy per couple. Ray's Time Out is located at 1815 Manufacturing Dr. in Clinton.
— Trick or Treat at the Airport is scheduled for 4-6:30 p.m. at Clinton Municipal Airport, 2000 S. 60th St.
— Volunteers will be setting up the Symphony of Lights at Eagle Point Park between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. To help with setup, check in with Travis at the shed behind the caretaker's house in Eagle Point Park.
— Prairie Creek Recreation Area in Jackson County asks residents to help Jackson County Conservation naturalist Tony Vorwald rehabilitate the Shooting Star Knoll from 1-4 p.m. Shooting star is a spring wildflower found in Iowa oak savannas and prairies. Volunteers will help remove invasive and woody species and enjoy a fire at the Prairie Creek Pavilion. This event also serves as naturalist Tony Vorwald’s birthday party. For registration or questions please contact Tony Vorwald at tony@jacksonccb.com. Prairie Creek Recreation Area Pavilion is located at 1215 East Summitt St. in Maquoketa.
— Spring Valley Reformed Church hosts a trunk-or-treat event and hayride from 2-4 p.m. The church is located at 10960 Spring Valley Rd. outside Fulton, Illinois.
— Morrison, Illinois's Chamber of Commerce hosts the Morrison Fall Festival from 1-4 p.m. at 201 W. Winfield St., in Morrison. The event includes a Halloween costume parade with prizes, trunk-or-treat, a door decoration contest, games and activities and music.
OCT. 24
OCT. 27
— The Lyons Reads Book Club will meet at Hy-Vee Market Grille, 901 S. 4th Street, Clinton, from 5-6:30 p.m. Call 563-242-5355 for details and to sign up for October.
— Clinton Crime Free Housing Program will offer free training from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Clinton Crime Free Housing is designed to help owners and managers of rental properties keep drugs and other illegal activities off their properties. To register or for more information please contact Sgt. Joel Wehde at 563-243-1455 or email: joelwehde@gapa911.us.
— Park Vista in Camanche hosts trunk-or-treat from 6-7:30 p.m. In case of rain, the event will be moved to Oct. 28. Park Vista is located at 1810 Park Vista Drive in Camanche.