JUNE 30
•Camanche Public Library will host Tae Kwon Do with Mellennia at 2 p.m. The library is located at 102 12th Ave., Camanche.
• Friends of the Library bookstore is open in the basement of Clinton Public Library from 1-5 p.m. The library is located at 306 Eighth Ave. S.
• Fishermen’s Holler will perform at Lyons Four Square Park from 5-7 p.m. The concert is part of Clinton Public Library’s Market Music 2021.
• River Arts Center is exhibiting the drawings and paintings of David and Lisa Moshure of Erie, Illinois. The Arts Center is open 1-4 p.m. at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton.
• Clinton County Conservation hosts a Caving Extravaganza at 5 p.m. at Eden Valley Refuge. The event is free event, but space is limited. Sign up by June 28 at www.mycountyparks.com<http://www.mycountyparks.com.
• Rain or shine, the Lyons Farmers Market starts at 4 p.m. on Main Avenue in Clinton. Vegetables, baked goods, jams, jellies, eggs, flowers and honey may be available.
JULY 1
• Jammin In The Canyon is set for 6:30-8 p.m. at Heritage Canyon, in Fulton. Bring guitars, banjos, mandolins, fiddles or any other acoustic instruments to play or just join for an evening of fun and music. Bring refreshments, lawn chairs and bug spray.
• Enabled Hunting sign-up with Clinton County Conservation begins. Call 563-847-7202 to reserve a spot in the handicapped accessible hunting blind.
• Clinton County Conservation will conduct a Sunset Eco Cruise at 7 p.m. at Rock Creek Marina. A naturalist will guide the Mississippi River cruise aboard the Blue Heron pontoon. Call 563-259-1876 to sign up.
• Timber Lake Playhouse will present “25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at https://www.timberlakeplayhouse.org/ or by calling the box office at 815-244-2035. Timber Lake Playhouse is located at 8215 Black Oak Rd. in Mt Carroll, Illinois.
• Clinton Area Showboat Theatre will present “All Shook Up” at 7:30 p.m. at the Showboat on Riverview Drive. Tickets are available at http://www.clintonshowboat.org/ and by calling the box office at 563-242-6760.
JULY 2
• Nature Story begins at 10 a.m. at Rock Creek Park. This Clinton County Conservation series is a time where youngsters of all ages and their guardians can spend time playing in nature, making up their own nature stories. At times, a story will be read and an outdoor theme or activity will be planned. The program is youth-led, but a naturalist will be there to help facilitate and share knowledge of the things encountered.
JULY 3
• Eden Valley Nature Center is open from 1-4 p.m.
JULY 4
• Spring Valley Reformed Church, at 10960 Spring Valley Road in Fulton, welcomes the Trinity Men’s Quartet to the outdoor stage at 6 p.m. A free will offering will be taken.
JULY 5
JULY 6
• Morning Birding Cruises begin at 6:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. at Rock Creek Park. Participants will see the birds of the Mississippi during these two cruises. A guest expert onboard will bring in a variety of birds. Call 563-259-1876 to sign up.
• Storytime with Owls begins at 11 a.m. at Wheatland Library. As part of Wheatland-Curtis Library’s Summer Reading Club, Clinton County Conservation will present a program that includes its barred own.
• Clinton County Conservation will present Creating an Angler at 6 p.m. at Malone Park off of Highway 30 west of Clinton. This is a free event and open to the public. Call Jill Schmidt at 563-847-7202 with any questions.
JULY 7
• Clinton Area Showboat Theatre will present “Pinkalicious” at 11 a.m. at the Showboat on Riverview Drive. Tickets are available at http://www.clintonshowboat.org/ and by calling the box office at 563-242-6760.
JULY 8
• Clinton County Conservation will conduct a Sunset Eco Cruise at 7 p.m. at Rock Creek Marina. A naturalist will guide the Mississippi River cruise aboard the Blue Heron pontoon. Call 563-259-1876 to sign up.
• Clinton County Conservation will present Birds of a Feather at 10 a.m. at Rock Creek Park. Learn about the fearsome Birds of Prey found in Iowa and the adaptations that make them unique. A live presentation with the red-tailed hawk and barred owl will be given at Eden Valley Nature Center.
• The Clinton County Conservation After Dark Backwater Cruise begins at 8:30 p.m. at Rock Creek Park. Call 563-259-1876 to reserve a free spot.
• The Clinton County Conservation Star Walk begins at 8:30 p.m. at Soaring Eagle Nature Center near Eagle Point Park. This walk is over moderate terrain through wooded trails to Eagle Point Park’s Stone Tower. Call Chuck at 563-357-0759 for information and registration.
