SEPT. 1
• Music and Moonlight Cruise, 7:30 p.m., Rock Creek, Camanche. Local talents entertain with familiar and original compositions from folk to rock and roll. There is no admission fee and everyone is welcome. Call 259-1876.
SEPT. 3
• The 28th annual Min’s Mississippi Memorial Walk/Run, Thomson, Illinois. The 4-mile event starts at 8 a.m. on the west end of Main Street, and heads past the Thomson Causeway campground on a flat, scenic, country blacktop. All registration fees after Aug. 26 are $15, and shirts will be available as supplies last ($10 for shirt only). Race-day registration time is from 7 to 7:45 a.m. Race registration forms are available at local businesses, on www.facebook.com/MinsWalkRun, or by contacting Melody Wilkinson at (815) 275-7298. Register online at www.GetMeRegistered.com/MinsMissMemRun.
• Eden Valley Nature Center Finale, 1-4 p.m. This will be the end of the season for the Eden Valley Nature Center, so come see the unique displays and live animals in this beautiful park with a swinging bridge and tower among the limestone bluffs. Event sponsored by Clinton County Conservation.
SEPT. 7
• Creating an Angler, 5:30 p.m., Malone Park, DeWitt. Providing new experiences in nature for children helps build an appreciation for the outdoors at a young age that they may carry on throughout their life. We have worms, poles and tackle — let’s just catch the fish. Experience and licenses are not required unless you plan on doing the fishing yourself. We will teach you how to encourage your angler even if you’re not an angler yourself. This is a free event and open to the public. Events is sponsored by Clinton County Conservation.
SEPT. 8• Sunset Eco Cruise, 6 p.m., Rock Creek, Camanche.
SEPT. 10
• The historic trades are coming to life at the Sawmill Museum in Clinton. Throughout the day from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., various trades will be set up throughout the museum giving demonstrations. The museum’s sawmill will be running throughout the day as well. The Alt family and friends will have ropemaking. The demonstrations are included in regular museum admission. The Sawmill Museum is located at 2221 Grant St., Clinton. The museum is seven days a week and can be reached at 242-0343.
• Eleventh annual Clinton County Youth Outdoors Skills Day. A committee consisting of members of the Whitetails Unlimited Clinton County Chapter organizes the annual event. The day is a way for Clinton County kids ages 11-17 to experience a variety of outdoor skills. A free lunch of hot dogs, chips, cookie and soft drinks is included for all who attend and each child will receive a complimentary commemorative T-shirt. A drawing for a gun will be after the event. While the day is designed for children, parents and younger siblings may attend as well and will be given the free lunch. Parents are encouraged to stay with their child during the all-day event, if possible. Youth Outdoors Skills Day takes place at the Izaak Walton League, 4167 Iowa 136, northwest of Clinton. The full day begins at 8:30 a.m. with registration. Cost of the event is $10. Anyone who would like to attend may pick up a registration form at Beckwith Commercial Roofing, 1801 S. 21st St. or call 242-6939.
SEPT. 11
• The Clinton Half Marathon, 10K and 5K routes are available for viewing on the Clinton Half Marathon website at www.clintonhalfmarathon.com. The featured running events begin Sept. 11 at 7:30 a.m. Online registrations may be made at www.clintonhalfmarathon.com. After the race, the Hy-Vee Post Race Party will feature beer on tap from the LumberKings and music from DJ Andy Sokolovich. For more information or to register, visit www.clintonhalfmarathon.com.
SEPT. 13
• Canoeing with the Voyageurs, 6 p.m., Bulgers Hollow. Enjoy this family oriented event of paddling around in 29-foot canoes as you get to witness the changing of the seasons at one of the most beautiful sites on the Mississippi River. Call (563) 847-7202 to register.
SEPT. 14
• The Girls of Clinton High Class of 1959 will have lunch together at Corner Deli at noon.
• Stonecroft Clinton Women’s Connection invites all women to brunch followed by a speaker at 9:30 a.m. at Community Reformed Church, 727 N. 12th St., Clinton. Cost to attend is $10. Speaker Judy Dagraedt of Ottawa, Illinois, will speak on “Peace in the Midst of Turmoil”. Reservations are due Sept. 9. For reservations or more information, contact Donna at (563) 357-6843 or Nancy at 242-8819 or (563) 357-8859.
SEPT. 17
• The Class of 1956 will meet at noon for lunch at Time Out. For reservations, call Carol at (815) 589-5233.