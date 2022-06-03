JUNE 4
• Funtime Saturday, 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., Make a Red Worm at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center. Center is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. South.
• Clinton Public Library's #52Stories. Saturday, 1:30-3 p.m., Dunkin Donuts, 1122 N. Second St., Clinton. The #52Stories genealogy project provides the inspiration you need to write down one story every week for a year. You can do this in a handwritten journal, blog, voice or video recording. During this meeting we will chat about what we are doing with our own #52Stories project.
• Morrison Music Theatre Association's presentation of Steel Magnolias, 7 p.m, 701 Portland Ave., Morrison, Illinois. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door.
• Clinton Symphony Orchestra “A Symphonic Affair,” 6 to 9 p.m., Rastrelli’s Tuscany Center, 238 Main Ave., Clinton. The social event and benefit for the Symphony includes silent auction items, a lavish appetizer buffet, and delightful entertainment. Admission is $50 per person, or $360 for a table of eight. Reservations required by calling (563) 357-4758, or online at www.clintonsymphony.org.
• The Northwest Illinois Forestry Association will tour Ken Beach's farm at 1 p.m. Directions: In Jo Daviess County, on East Morseville Road, 1/2 mile east of Massbach Road. From Stockton, Illinois, take Main Street/Illinois 78 south four miles and turn west onto Morseville Road. Drive approximately 3.25 miles to the Beach farm. As with most NIFA events, this is offered at no charge and is open to the public.
JUNE 5
• Morrison Music Theatre Association's presentation of Steel Magnolias, 2 p.m, 701 Portland Ave., Morrison, Illinois. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door.
• ABATE of Iowa's 33rd annual Blessing of the Bikes, 1 p.m., downtown Fulton, Illinois. Preacher Dan and Father Matthew will officiate. There will be beer garden vendors. All vehicles are welcome. Please bring a canned good to be donated to local food pantries. For more information, call Juls at (563) 249-5681. The event will be held rain or shine.
• Clinton Symphony Orchestra's free annual Riverfront Pops Concert, 6:30 p.m. at the Riverview Bandshell, Clinton. Brian Dollinger is the conductor. The full 50-piece orchestra plays music from stage and screen, and patriotic selections. Pre-concert activities for children, hosted by the Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center will begin at 5:30 p.m.
• Spring Valley Reformed Church, 10960 Spring Valley Road, Fulton, Illinois, welcomes the Craguns to its outdoor stage at 6 p.m. A free-will offering will be taken. Root beer floats will be served. In the event of inclement weather, the concert will be moved indoors. The Craguns are especially recognized by their warm, smooth harmony and strong spiritual emphasis. For more information, contact Randy Venema (815) 499-8843.
JUNE 8
• Technology giving you trouble? Drop into the Clinton's Lyons Branch Library from 2 to 4 p.m. for one-on-one help during Device Advice hours. We’re happy to help with any projects you’re working on or just answer questions.
• Elementary school-age programming: Geology Rocks, 4 to 5 p.m., at the Sawmill Museum, 2231 Grant St. in Clinton. The museum can be reached at 242-0343.
• Clinton Public Library Storytime, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Storytimes are on the second floor of the library in the storytime room on the west side of the building. There will be fun stories, songs, puppet shows, and a craft to take home.