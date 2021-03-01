MARCH 3
— Friends of Jackson County Conservation and Jackson County Energy District will host a virtual presentation about renewable energy by Dr. Aaron Wood at 6 p.m. The virtual program is free and open to the public. To register and receive a zoom link for the program, email friends@jacksonccb.com. Free-will donations for the program will go toward the construction of a solar array at the Hurstville Interpretive Center. For more information, call 563-652-3783.
MARCH 5
— Clinton/Camanche Knights of Columbus will host its annual Lenten Fish Fry from 4-7 p.m. at Jesus Christ, Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 1105 LaMetta Wynn Dr., in Clinton. The meal is carry-out only. Fried or baked fish with a baked potato and coleslaw costs $10. Seven pieces of shrimp with a baked potato and coleslaw is $12.
— During Funtime Friday at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center, Shannon McManus, I-Smile coordinator for Clinton and Jackson counties, will give free dental screenings and free fluoride to children. McManus will explain proper tooth care in an entertaining and child-friendly way. The program begins at 10:30 a.m. No advanced registration is needed, and participation is free with regular museum admission. Masks are required.
— Clinton/Camanche Knights of Columbus will host its annual Lenten Fish Fry from 4-7 p.m. at Jesus Christ, Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 1105 LaMetta Wynn Dr., in Clinton. The meal is carry-out only. Fried or baked fish with a baked potato and coleslaw costs $10. Seven pieces of shrimp with a baked potato and coleslaw is $12.
MARCH 6
— During Funtime Saturday at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center, Shannon McManus, I-Smile coordinator for Clinton and Jackson counties, will give free dental screenings and free fluoride to children. McManus will explain proper tooth care in an entertaining and child-friendly way. The program begins at 10:30 a.m. No advanced registration is needed, and participation is free with regular museum admission. Masks are required.
— From 3-4 p.m., the Discovery Center will host its monthly Lego build challenge during its Saturday Special program. Michelle Kelley, museum volunteer and engineer with LyondellBasell, will challenge children to build their names with Lego blocks, Lind said. Other challenges will include flat building, 3D building and building with color requirements. The Saturday Special is geared for school-aged children, but all ages are always welcome. This program requires no advance registration and participation is free with regular museum admission. Masks are required.
MARCH 12
— Clinton/Camanche Knights of Columbus will host its annual Lenten Fish Fry from 4-7 p.m. at Jesus Christ, Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 1105 LaMetta Wynn Dr., in Clinton. The meal is carry-out only. Fried or baked fish with a baked potato and coleslaw costs $10. Seven pieces of shrimp with a baked potato and coleslaw is $12.
MARCH 19
— Clinton/Camanche Knights of Columbus will host its annual Lenten Fish Fry from 4-7 p.m. at Jesus Christ, Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 1105 LaMetta Wynn Dr., in Clinton. The meal is carry-out only. Fried or baked fish with a baked potato and coleslaw costs $10. Seven pieces of shrimp with a baked potato and coleslaw is $12.
MARCH 21
— The Discovery Center’s will host its 33rd annual Omelet Breakfast from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will be carry-out only, and all orders must be placed in advance. The menu includes made-to-order omelets, sausage, pancakes and pastries. Meals will be delivered to customers in their cars in the large parking lot in front of the Discovery Center. The cost is $10 for adults and teens and $5 for children ages three to 12. The meal is free to children aged two and younger. Call 563-243-3600 to order.The Discovery Center is located at 332 Eighth Avenue South in Clinton.
MARCH 26
— Clinton/Camanche Knights of Columbus will host its annual Lenten Fish Fry from 4-7 p.m. at Jesus Christ, Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 1105 LaMetta Wynn Dr., in Clinton. The meal is carry-out only. Fried or baked fish with a baked potato and coleslaw costs $10. Seven pieces of shrimp with a baked potato and coleslaw is $12.