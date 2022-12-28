To list your event here, email it to news@clintonherald.com or mail it to the Clinton Herald, 221 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton, IA 52732. Additional events can be viewed at https://www.clintonherald.com/events/#/
DEC. 29
• Wildlife Sign Seekers, 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., Rock Creek, Camanche. Need something to do during Christmas break? Join us for a hike and animal track activities at Rock Creek. Kids must be accompanies by an adult. Registration is required on mycountyparks.com. Be sure to dress for the weather.
• Symphony of Lights, Eagle Point Park, Clinton; open 6-9 p.m. Admission is $8 per car up to 10 people or $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.
DEC. 30
• Symphony of Lights, Eagle Point Park, Clinton; open 6-9 p.m. Admission is $8 per car up to 10 people or $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.
DEC 31
• Elvis, Orbison and Cash, 7 p.m., Ohnward Fine Arts Center, Maquoketa. An all-new, all-star tribute show starring NBC’s America’s Got Talent Joseph Hall as Elvis Presley. King of the World Tribute Champion Jesse Aron as “The Voice” Roy Orbison and Legends in Concert David Allen as the “Man in Black” Johnny Cash. Tickets are $30. At the door, tickets are $35. The show runs approximately two hours. Tickets can also be purchased at The Ohnward Fine Arts Center, (563) 652-9815. Tickets are also available on line at www.ohnwardfineartscenter.com. Beer and Wine and concessions will be available.
JAN. 7
• Basic Embroidery at Lyons Branch Library, 11 a.m. to noon. If you would like to learn how to embroider and are not sure where to start, please join us for a basic embroidery class taught by Marilee Hilgendorf. With only a few supplies and learning some basic stiches, we will be creating a beautiful craft project. We will be providing some supplies for this class but you are encouraged to purchase a 5-inch hoop, embroidery thread, and embroidery needles. Registration is encouraged. Call 242-5355.
• #52Stories at the Lyons Branch Library, 1:30-3 p.m. On every headstone or plaque, there are two dates separated by a dash. How do you define your dash? The #52Stories genealogy project provides the inspiration you need to write down one story every week for a year by using a handwritten journal, blog, voice, or video recording. During this meeting we will chat about what we are doing with our own #52Stories project by sharing our stories & photos. Registration is encouraged. Call 242-5355.
JAN. 11
• Beginning crochet at Lyons Branch Library, 5-6:30 p.m. Would you like to learn how to crochet but not sure where to start? Sandy Logan is teaching us the basics. If you are new to crochet or could use a refresher, please join us. You will need to bring an H hook and a worsted weight yarn that is not fine or bulky. Registration is encouraged by calling 242-5355.
• Device Advice at the Lyons Branch Library, 2-4 p.m. Technology giving you trouble? Drop into the library for one-on-one help during Device Advice hours! We’re happy to help with any projects you’re working on or just answer your questions. We’re not tech professionals, but we can help you feel more comfortable navigating the technology you are interested in.