APRIL 8
— Artists Billie Davids and Greg Steele are exhibiting their artwork at River Arts Center, 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton. View the show from 1-4 p.m.
APRIL 9
— Artists Billie Davids and Greg Steele are exhibiting their artwork at River Arts Center, 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton. View the show from 1-4 p.m.
APRIL 10
— The Friends of the Library bookstore is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the basement of the Clinton Public Library, 306 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— Artists Billie Davids and Greg Steele are exhibiting their artwork at River Arts Center, 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton. View the show from 1-4 p.m.
— Navigate and explore Prairie Creek Recreation Area with a compass at 1 p.m. Learn orienteering basics with a county naturalist and then head to the woods to complete the orienteering course at the park. This event is free, open to all ages, and registration is required. Dress for the weather, wear long pants, and practice social distancing. Prairie Creek Recreation Area is located at 1215 E. Summit Street, Maquoketa. For more information or to register, contact Jackson County Conservation at 563-652-3783 or jess@jacksonccb.com.
— United States Penitentiary will conduct a job fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Majestic Pines in Thomson, Illinois.
APRIL 11
— Artists Billie Davids and Greg Steele are exhibiting their artwork at River Arts Center, 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton. The artists will be hosting a reception at the Arts Center from 1-4 p.m.
— Barbara Huenke will share her journey in using herbs for making salves and other products at 2 p.m. Participants will make their own sample salve using herbs, oils and beeswax during this class at the Hurstville Interpretive Center. Cost is $5. Registration is required and space is limited. For more information or to register, contact Jackson County Conservation at (563) 652-3783 or email jess@jacksonccb.com.
APRIL 17
— Chicago Comedy Showcase comes to Wild Rose Casino and Resort. Presented by Wild Rose and TeeHee's Comedy Club, Chicago comedians will take the stage at 7 p.m. Cost is $10 per person. Social distancing will be enforced.
— State Sen. Chris Cournoyer, and Reps. Norlin Mommsen and Mary Wolfe will discuss this legislative session during a virtual Legislative Coffee and Conversation from 9:30-11 a.m. Links will be posted at www.dewittiowa.org and on Facebook.
APRIL 18
— Local musician ItzCake will perform at 508 S. Second St. in Clinton from 6-9 p.m. Admission to the teen event is $5 in advance and $10 at the door. Food and drinks will be available.