JULY 27
• Sunset Eco Cruise, 7 p.m., Rock Creek. Call 563-259-1876 to reserve your free spot on the 24-passenger pontoon boat, the Blue Heron Eco Cruiser.
• The Gathering Place. Share a cup of coffee or beverage with friends, play games or work on a puzzle, 1-4 p.m. at First United Presbyterian Church, 400 Fifth Ave. South, Clinton. Free to attend. Accessible for people with disabilities. Call (309) 236-1533 for more information. Use the North door to office or elevator.
• Music on the Avenue featuring Staff Infection, 6 to 8 p.m. on Clinton’s Fifth Avenue South. Free to attend.
JULY 28
• Friday, July 28 – Sunday, July 30, Eden Valley Nature Center, open from 10 a.m. to 2. p.m. A naturalist will be there to give you a hands-on experience with the animals and while you are there get wet in the creek, hike among the sinkholes and towering limestone bluffs, climb up the lookout tower or traverse a fun suspension bridge. Eden Valley is located 2 miles south of Baldwin, off County Road Y32.
• 3 On The Tree live out on the Hook’s Pub Patio, 8-11 p.m.
• Device Advice, Clinton Public Library, 10 a.m. to noon. Technology giving you trouble? Drop into the library for one-on-one help during Device Advice hours. We’re happy to help with any projects you’re working on or just answer your questions. We’re not tech professionals, but we can help you feel more comfortable navigating the technology you are interested in.
• Funtime Friday at the Children’s Discovery Center, S’more Camping with Miss Chris at 10:30 a.m. We’ll be cooking s’mores and enjoying them at our campsite. All ages are welcome. No registration. Free with museum admission. 332 Eighth Ave. South in Clinton.
JULY 29
EnviroKids comes to the Discovery Center. It’s Worm Time and composting is job-one for our red wrigglers. Come build a habitat, add some worms, and take it all with you to compost at home and reduce stress on the environment. Cost is $5 per child. Call the Discovery Center to sign up 243-3600. 332 Eighth Ave. South in Clinton.
• Lyons Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon at Main Avenue and Roosevelt Street, Clinton.
• Family Movie Nights. Wall-E in Lyons Four Square Park, 6 p.m.
JULY 30
• Exploring Family Trees at Grove Hill Cemetery, 1:30 p.m., Morrison’s Heritage Museum. Hillary Blevins will lead attendees on her quest to find information about the late Joseph Sholes. The address is 202 E. Lincolnway, Morrison, Illinois, with easy access from the ramp behind the building. There is no fee to attend her PowerPoint program. Doors open at 1 p.m.
• The Clinton County Republicans are holding their annual hog roast and corn boil at Eagle Point Lodge, 4101 N. Third St., Clinton. Doors open at 4 p.m. with festivities starting at 4:30 p.m. The event will feature special guests Gov. Kim Reynolds, Vice President Mike and Karen Pence, and Republican Party of Iowa Chairman Jeff Kaufmann. Cost is $12 per person. Students eat free. Everyone is welcome. Please RSVP with Anita at (563) 357-1299 or email sec.cciagop@protonmail.com.