OCT. 22
— The Sawmill Museum celebrates its 10th anniversary events, sawing logs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The museum is located at 2231 Grant St. in Clinton.
— Timber Lake Terror haunted house and trails in Mt. Carroll, Illinois, are open from 6:30-10 p.m. Admission is $12 at the door or $10 online.
OCT. 23
— Scott for Tots kicks off its holiday toy drive with a party at Ray's Time Out from noon to 5 p.m. The bands 3 On the Tree, Brooke Byam and The Daymakers and Second Chance Band will provide music. Admission will be a $10 donation plus one toy per person or $15 plus one toy per couple. Ray's Time Out is located at 1815 Manufacturing Dr. in Clinton.
— Timber Lake Terror haunted house and trails in Mt. Carroll, Illinois, are open from 6:30-10 p.m. Admission is $12 at the door or $10 online.
— Trick or Treat at the Airport is scheduled for 4-6:30 p.m. at Clinton Municipal Airport, 2000 S. 60th St.
— Volunteers will be setting up the Symphony of Lights at Eagle Point Park between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. To help with setup, check in with Travis at the shed behind the caretaker's house in Eagle Point Park.
— Prairie Creek Recreation Area in Jackson County asks residents to help Jackson County Conservation naturalist Tony Vorwald rehabilitate the Shooting Star Knoll from 1-4 p.m. Shooting star is a spring wildflower found in Iowa oak savannas and prairies. Volunteers will help remove invasive and woody species and enjoy a fire at the Prairie Creek Pavilion. This event also serves as naturalist Tony Vorwald’s birthday party. For registration or questions please contact Tony Vorwald at tony@jacksonccb.com. Prairie Creek Recreation Area Pavilion is located at 1215 East Summitt St. in Maquoketa.
— Spring Valley Reformed Church hosts a trunk-or-treat event and hayride from 2-4 p.m. The church is located at 10960 Spring Valley Rd. outside Fulton, Illinois.
— Morrison, Illinois's Chamber of Commerce hosts the Morrison Fall Festival from 1-4 p.m. at 201 W. Winfield St., in Morrison. The event includes a Halloween costume parade with prizes, trunk-or-treat, a door decoration contest, games and activities and music.
— Soaring Eagle Nature Center will host its fall festival from 1 to 4 p.m. at 3923 N. Third St., Clinton. Visitors can roast hot dogs, make s'mores and go on a naturalist-led hike. The free event will include live music, a campfire, games and hayrack rides.
OCT. 24
— Volunteers will be setting up the Symphony of Lights at Eagle Point Park between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. To help with setup, check in with Travis at the shed behind the caretaker's house in Eagle Point Park.
OCT. 27
— The Lyons Reads Book Club will meet at Hy-Vee Market Grille, 901 S. 4th Street, Clinton, from 5-6:30 p.m. Call 563-242-5355 for details and to sign up for October.
— Hook's Pub and Grill hosts Bars Wars Trivia from 7-9 p.m. The kitchen is open until 8 p.m. Hook's is located at 318 N. Fourth St.
— Timber Lake Terror haunted house and trails in Mt. Carroll, Illinois, are open from 6:30-10 p.m. Admission is $12 at the door or $10 online.
— Clinton Crime Free Housing Program will offer free training from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Clinton Crime Free Housing is designed to help owners and managers of rental properties keep drugs and other illegal activities off their properties. To register or for more information please contact Sgt. Joel Wehde at 563-243-1455 or email: joelwehde@gapa911.us.
— Park Vista in Camanche hosts trunk-or-treat from 6-7:30 p.m. In case of rain, the event will be moved to Oct. 28. Park Vista is located at 1810 Park Vista Drive in Camanche.
— CrossView Church, 705 14th Ave., Fulton, hosts a free community meal, 5:30 p.m. Spaghetti, Jimmy John's bread, green beans, yellow cake with fudge frosting.
OCT. 29
— The Boo Bash fundraiser for the Rotary Club of Clinton is set for 5-9 p..m. at Vista Grande.
— First Reformed Church at 510 15th Avenue in Fulton is having a Reformation Day event at 6:30 p.m. RSVP by calling Karin at 815-589-2203.
— Children can trick-or-treat from 3-5 p.m. in Clinton's downtown. Businesses will offer special deals.
OCT. 30
— The City of Clinton trick-or-treating will take place from 6-8 p.m.
— Old School Band will perform at Remington's Bar, 2300 Lincoln Way in Clinton.
— Timber Lake Terror haunted house and trails in Mt. Carroll, Illinois, are open from 6:30-10 p.m. Admission is $12 at the door or $10 online.
— Timber Lake Playhouse will present "Rocky Horror Picture Show" at 9 p.m. for one night only. The night includes costume and dance contests. Interactive prop bags will be available for purchase as will snacks, drinks and light-up novelties. The movie is rated R; children under 17 must be accompanied by a parent or adult guardian.
— First Reformed Church at 510 15th Avenue in Fulton is having a Reformation Day event from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Lunch will be served. To RSVP call 815-589-2203 and speak to Karin in the church office.
— First Christian Reformed Church of Fulton will host Trunk-or-Treat from 6-8 p.m. The church, located at 801 15th Ave. in Fulton, will serve hot chocolate during the event.
— Prairie Hills assisted living in Clinton will host a trunk-or-treat event from 5-7 p.m. Visitors can vote for their favorite trunk designs and donate nonperishable food item for an extra treat. Prairie Hills is located at 1701 13th Ave. N.
— Hook's Pub and Grill hosts its 18th annual Halloween part at 9 p.m. Entertainment will be provided by DJ Beansworthy. Cash prizes will total $1,000. Awards will be given for best costume, best couple costume and most original costume. Hook's is located at 318 N. Fourth St.
— The Frontier Again hosts Halloween Bash 2021 from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Cash prizes up to $1,000 will be awarded in a costume contest at midnight. Prizes and giveaways will be offered throughout the night. The Frontier Again is located at 2300 Lincoln Way in Clinton.
NOV. 1
— Midwest Pets for Life will host a bird clinic from 2-8 p.m. with veterinarian Scott McDonald. Midwest Pets for Life is located at 129 Fourth Ave. S. in Clinton. Services available include grooming and physical examinations, microchip implantations and surgical sexing of breeder birds. For more information, call 563-219-8024, text 563-249-2206 or email midwestpetsforlife@gmail.com.
NOV. 5
— Sauk Valley Community College will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Residents should enter the west mall door to the Riverview Room (1H16/1H18). Pfizer's first, second, third or booster doses and Johnson and Johnson vaccines are available.
NOV. 6
— Random Tanner returns to Perxactly's Bar and Grill in Maquoketa with Jamie Triller at 12:30 p.m.
— Prince of Peace Catholic School hosts Trivia Night at 6 p.m. Teams of up to 8 players over the age of 21 costs $10 per person. Food will be available for purchase, and teams can bring their own snacks and beverages. The school is located at 312 S. Fourth St. in Clinton. Call 563-242-1663 to register.
— Clinton Symphony Orchestra presents A Belated Celebration for Beethoven's 250th birthday at 7:30 p.m. at Centennial Auditorium at Sterling High School. Students are admitted free. Adult admission is $20. Pianist Marian Lee is the guest artist.
NOV. 7
— The Fulton Presbyterian Church will serve a baked potato bar with dessert from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the church. Free-will donations will be accepted. Fulton Presbyterian Church is located at 311 N. Ninth St. in Fulton.
NOV. 13
— Immanuel Lutheran Church, at 1519 S. Washington Blvd. in Camanche, will host a bazaar and ice cream social from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lunch will include Sloppy Joes, hot dogs, chips, drinks, cake, pie and ice cream.