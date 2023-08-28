To list your event here, email it to news@clintonherald.com or mail it to the Clinton Herald, 221 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton, IA 52732. Additional events can be viewed at clintonherald.com/events.
AUG. 29
Summer Beach Reads Book Club. Main Branch Library. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Join us to discuss "Malibu Rising" by Taylor Jenkins Reid and make new friends in the process. Copies of this book are available to check out through the library. If you plan to attend, call 242-8441.
Clinton WaTanYe group's regular monthly dinner meeting at Sarah Harding Home, 308 South Bluff Blvd. Social hour begins at 6 p.m. with dinner at 6:30 p.m. Business meeting will follow dinner. Anyone interested in learning more about WaTanYe or to make a dinner reservation may call (563) 249-4795.
AUG. 30
August Author Talks! Virtual. Library Speakers Consortium. Register to attend a virtual event live, or watch previous events, for free! LibraryC.org/ClintonPublicLibrary. Jeff Selingo, 1 p.m. New York Times Bestselling Author of "There is Life After College" and "College (Un)Bound".
Lyons Reads Book Club. Dunkin’ Donuts, 1122 N. Second St., 5-6:30 p.m. This book club is relaxed and we have fun conversations about books and authors. We each read our own book and discuss it with our group. Registration is encouraged. Call 242-5355.
WOW Wednesdays with Miss Jean at the Discovery Center. Every Wednesday from 2 to 5 p.m.,, join Miss Jean for chess, juggling and logic puzzles. All ages, all abilities. Kids and grown-ups accepted. Free with museum admission. 332 Eighth Ave. South in Clinton.
AUG. 31
The Gathering Place. Share a cup of coffee or beverage with friends, play games or work on a puzzle, 1-4 p.m. at First United Presbyterian Church, 400 Fifth Ave. South, Clinton. Free to attend. Accessible for people with disabilities. Call (309) 236-1533 for more information. Use the North door to office or elevator.
Overdose and Addiction Awareness Vigil at the Riverview Bandshell, 251 Ball Park Dr. Music and resource tables will be open starting at 5 p.m. Education, awareness, and testimonials will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a prayer vigil to follow. A silent auction will be held again this year and will be doing luminaries again as well. In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved to Clinton Community College's auditorium. Please bring own lawn chairs. To donate, or for more information, contact Clinton Substance Abuse Council Executive Director Kristin Huisenga at (563) 241-4371 or kristin@csaciowa.org.
Fulton Fire Department Chop/Chicken Drive-Thru Fundraiser. 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Fulton Fire Station, 1802 16th Ave.
SEPT. 1
Jackson County Retired School Personnel will meet at La Casa de Pancho on Riverview Street in Bellevue. Meeting in their meeting room before 11:30 a.m. to eat before busy hours. Later, will go to the Masonic Lodge for dessert and meeting. The program will be by Maury Anderson about the Jackson County Freedom Rock. Reservations should be called in to Marilyn Schroeder at (563) 590-8836.
SEPT. 2
Basic Embroidery. Clinton Public Library Lyons Branch. 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. If you would like to learn how to embroider and are not sure where to start, please join us for a basic embroidery class taught by Marilee Hilgendorf. With only a few supplies and learning some basic stitches, we will be creating a beautiful craft project. The library will be providing some supplies for this class but you are encouraged to purchase a hoop, embroidery thread, and embroidery needles. If you already embroider and would like to join a stitching group, you are welcome, too. Registration is encouraged. Call (563) 242-5355 or register online.
Clinton County Conservation. Bear Creek Duck Races, Eden Valley Refuge, 2 p.m. Have some fun at Eden Valley and join in on the races. Meet by the green space by the volleyball net. There will be prizes to be won as you race your rubber ducky down the creek.
SEPT. 3
Spring Valley Reformed Church, 10960 Spring Valley Rd., Fulton, Illinois, welcomes The Mulkins Family to the outdoor stage at 6 p.m. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be moved indoors. A free will offering will be taken.
SEPT. 7
Spring Valley Reformed Church, 10960 Spring Valley Rd., Fulton, Illinois, welcomes The Browns to the outdoor stage at 6 p.m. for an evening of praise and worship. A free will offering will be taken.
SEPT 8
First Central State Bank will be "Grilling For Charity" from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the bank's DeWitt location, benefiting the Central DeWitt Archery Club. Menu includes hamburgers, cheeseburgers, chips, a drink, and a dessert for a donation.
Celebrating the life of Emma Chadwick. In memory of Emma, a benefit will be held at Triple Play Bowling Alley, 1602 Ninth Ave., Fulton, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. not only to raise money for her family and their bills but also with hopes to have a custom bench made. Bracelets and T-shirts will be for sale and there will also be a bake sale and 50/50 raffle. Baked goods, raffle baskets, donations, and sealed bottles of liquor are needed. Message (563) 212-7207 for pickup.
SEPT. 9
Clinton County Conservation. Youth Outdoor Skills Day, 8:30 a.m., Clinton Izaak Walton League. Looking for opportunities for your child to try different outdoor activities? Come to Youth Outdoor Skills Day to try archery, kayaking, trap shooting, and more. Cost is $15 per child ages 11-17. To register, call (563) 242-6939.
SEPT. 10
Second annual Flea Market, Antique, and Collectible Show. Clinton County Fairgrounds, 328 East Eighth St., DeWitt. 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. One of Iowa's largest flea markets, with over 100 sellers inside two buildings totaling over 28,000 square feet. Admission is $5. Anyone 10 years old and under are free. Parking is also free. For more information, call Callahan Promotions, Inc at (563) 357-1986.
Clinton County Conservation Monarch Catching, 1 p.m., McAndrews Wildlife Area. Help us catch Monarchs for a St. John’s Preschool lesson the next day. Of course, we will catch and release some on the spot to see how it is done and why we do it. Please let me know you are coming by texting or calling (563) 212-0955 because we will carpool to one of the most scenic Clinton County properties, the Peterson Wildlife Area.
SEPT. 13
Stonecroft Clinton Women's Connection will meet at 9:30 a.m. at Community Reformed Church, 727 North 12th St, Clinton. All women are invited to a brunch followed with music provide by Elizabeth and Paul Hopkins of Clinton. An encouraging, inspirational, non-denominational speaker, Dolly Snitselaar of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, will present "Life's Many Detours." The cost is $13. Contact Donna at (563) 357-6843 or Nancy at (563) 242-8819 no later than Friday, Sept. 8, for reservations.
SEPT. 14
The Fulton Kiwanis Club will hold their annual golf outing at Sandburr Run in Thomson, Illinois. Tee-off is at noon. Cost per person is $55, which includes cart and lunch. Hole sponsorships are available for $50. All proceeds fund scholarships at Fulton High School. To reserve a foursome, call Bill Wilkin at (563) 249-3098.
Open house to discuss Barber Creek and Wapsi Wildlife Areas forest wildlife stewardship plans. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will hold an open house on Sept. 14, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Clinton County Conservation Board office, 2308 255th St., just south of Grand Mound, to discuss the proposed forest wildlife stewardship plans for both areas. The forest wildlife stewardship plan is a guide for future management of the wildlife area which will focus on maintaining wildlife habitat, reducing invasive species along with promoting long-term sustainability of the forest resources on the wildlife areas. This will be an informal open house where DNR representatives will be on hand from the Wildlife Bureau to answer questions and discuss future plans at Barber Creek and Wapsi wildlife areas with the public.
SEPT. 16
MS Fest, Registration for the 5K/3K Ms'issippi Walk-N-Roll begins at 9 a.m., with the run/walk starting at 10 a.m. along the Discovery Trail. The run/walk benefits the National MS Society. Live music begins in Clinton's Riverview Park at 11 a.m. and continues until 4 p.m. Performers include The Unidynes with Todd Striley and The Noise, Brooke Byam & The Day Makers, with special guests Staff Infection. There will be hot food, a beer garden, bags tournament, activities for kids, live animals and a classic car cruise-in. There will be a silent auction and raffles. The event is free, with proceeds from the festival benefiting The Finch Fund.
SEPT. 23
Wild Rose Casino's 3rd Annual Wild Rose Wine Fest featuring Bluffet & A Son of a Sailor Band. Gates open at 1 p.m. and free outdoor concert begins at 2 p.m. Bring lawn chairs. Local food trucks will be on site. Wine sampling will be free to attendees 21 years of age and up.
4th Annual Riverview Bacon & Brew Fest from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Riverview Park Bandshell. $20 gains entrance into the party and free beer samples.
SEPT. 24
The Morrison American Legion Post 328 will hold its annual Retirement Flag Ceremony where retired flags will be burned in a respectful manner. U.S., POW, State, and other flags will be accepted in the drop box in front of the Post at 306 East Main St. Please contact Post 328 if you have an abundance to make arrangements.
OCT. 31
Trick-or-treating in the City of Clinton from 6 - 8 p.m.