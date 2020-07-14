JULY 15
— Eleven artists from RutabagA Art of Geneseo, Illinois are exhibiting their paintings, quilting, woodworking, jewelry and greeting cards at River Arts Center in Clinton. The exhibit will be on display Wednesdays through Saturdays from 1-4 p.m. until August 22. Admittance is free. Social distancing will be observed.
JULY 18
— Putt for Pets, in memory of Mark "Whitey" Bower, begins at 8 a.m. at Valley Oaks Golf Course. Cost for the 4-person best shot tournament is $50 per person ($25 per person for members). Registration begins at 7 a.m. Space and carts are limited. For more information, call the Clinton Humane Society at 563-242-2457 or email chsmanager3@gmail.com.
— The CVMA 39-4 Annual Patriot Ride is scheduled, rain or shine. Registration will be from 9 to 11 a.m. at Gunchies, 2905 Telegraph Road, Davenport. Cost is $20 per rider and $10 per passenger. Breakfast will be available for an additional cost. Stops on the route include Bridgeside Links in Muscatine (lunch stop), a 15-minute memorial stop at Inland Cemetery in Bennett, Victory Lane in Clarence and Rack's Swinging Door in Wyoming. The ride will end at Buzzy's Tap in Welton which will feature a DJ, silent auction and three gun raffles. Kickstands are up at 11 a.m. All proceeds from will help local veterans. For more information call or text 563-219-6233.
— Random Tanner, Jamie Triller and Ro Pesci grace the stage of Remington’s in Clinton, 2300 Lincoln Way, from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. DJ Smokey will provide the tunes for the night, and other special guest performers may show up. Admission is free. Wear a mask if you feel unsafe.
JULY 22
— The Connection will perform at Lyons Four Square Park from 5-7 p.m., part of the Market Music series sponsored by Clinton Public Library. The music will accompany the Farmer's Market which takes place at the same time. Residents should bring their own seating and refreshments.
JULY 23
— Shiner’s Run will host Jammin' In The Canyon, an acoustic jam session at Wierenga’s Heritage Canyon, 515 N. 4th St., Fulton, Illinois, from 6:30-8 p.m. The Jam is free of charge and open to the public. Pickers can set up starting at 6 p.m. In the event of rain, the jam will be held in the Heritage Canyon Town Hall/Hose House instead of next to the fire pit. Attendees should practice social distancing and consider wearing a mask. For more information, call Jim Perron at 563-357-3314
JULY 24
JULY 30
JULY 31
— Wild Rose Casino and Resort presents Backyard Bash featuring Brushville at 6 p.m. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. The free outdoor event will feature The Charlattans as the opening act. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own seating, but coolers will not be allowed.
AUGUST 1
AUGUST 5
AUGUST 8
— The Axe Women Loggers of Maine, the only touring "Lumber Jill" show in North America, will make an appearance at NelsonCorp Field at 6 p.m. Gates open at 5 p.m.
AUGUST 15
— Clinton Walk to End Alzheimer's is set for 9:30 a.m. at NelsonCorp Field. Registration begins at 8 a.m. Opening ceremonies begin at 9 a.m.