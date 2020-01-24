JANUARY 26
— Brian Johannesen will perform at The Living Room, 700 S. Second St. in Clinton, from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Johannesen’s latest release, Northern Town, explores his favorite subjects—whiskey, women and wanderlust—over a rich foundation provided by a band of veteran Iowa musicians. Doors open at 7 p.m. A $10 donation is suggested to help Johannesen with expenses.
— Clinton Public Library invites residents to use alcohol inks to create one-of-a-kind ceramic tiles during National Inspire Your Heart with Art Day. From 3:30-4:30 p.m. at 306 Eight Ave. S. in Clinton, adults will create a craft. Coloring supplies will also be available. Call 563-242-8441 to register. Seating and supplies are limited.
JANUARY 31
— Licensed social worker Ruth Buckles will discuss the state of human trafficking in Iowa during the Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce Lunch and Learn from noon to 1 p.m. Anyone wishing to attend should RSVP at 563-242-7611 by Jan. 29.
FEBRUARY 1
— Clinton Community College will host the 39th Annual B-rrry Scurry 4-Mile Run at noon. The route is flat and fast with chip timing, instant results and a post-race party. The B-rrry Scurry begins at the college, 1000 Lincoln Blvd. in Clinton. Proceeds benefit CCC students through B-rrry Scurry scholarships. Prize money is awarded to the male and/or female that sets a new course record. All participants receive the official TECH race shirts and are eligible for door prizes, free refreshments after the race and entry into the post-race party at Legends which features live music from 3 - 6 p.m. For more information or to register, visit www.eicc.edu/brrry.
FEBRUARY 3
— The Society of St. Vincent de Paul will be serving at Pizza Ranch in Clinton from 5-8 p.m. The fundraiser will benefit the service organization.
FEBRUARY 5
— Resthave Care & Rehabilitation, 408 Maple Ave., Morrison, Illinois, will conduct a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call Karla at 815-772-4021 to make an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome.
FEBRUARY 9
— George Curtis Mansion will woo chocolate lovers from noon to 3 p.m. for a $10 donation. Admission to Chocolate Lovers Delight includes one pass around table nuts. Chocolate-covered nuts are also for sale. Gift boxes are available for $5 or $10. The mansion is locate at 420 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton
FEBRUARY 13
— Shoe Sensation will host Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce's Biz AFter 5 from 5-7 p.m. Biz After 5 provides networking opportunities with food, drinks and a fishbowl drawing. Shoe Sensation is located at 2900 S. 25th St., Suite C, in Clinton.
FEBRUARY 14
— Sarah Harding Senior Living will host Sarah's Sweetheart Ball, featuring vocalist Travis Hosette, at Eagle Point Lodge. Appetizers and a cash bar will be available beginning at 5 p.m. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m. Music and dancing begin at 7 p.m. Cost is $50 per person or $375 for a table of eight. Call 563-243-1341 to make a reservation.
FEBRUARY 15
— Iowa Sen. Chris Cournyer and Reps. Norlin Mommsen and Mary Wolfe will discuss bills making their way through the legislature during February's Legislative Coffee at 9 a.m. the Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce, 721 S. Second St. in Clinton.
— Master Gardeners from Whiteside County will host Blooming Petals Workshop from 10 a.m. to noon at Sterling Extension office, 12923 Lawrence Road, Sterling, Illinois. The hands-on activity will teach floral arranging. Flowers and containers will be provided for a $15 fee. The program is open to students in middle school or high school and adults of any age. Space is limited. Sign up at go.illinois.edu/whitesideblooming or by calling Mary Nelson at 815-632-3611.