SEPTEMBER 11
• The Clinton Fire and Police Departments will conduct a 9/11 memorial service at Central Fire Station, 344 Third Ave. S. in Clinton. The service will begin at 8:45 a.m. by the flag pole.
• Children will celebrate Patriot Day at 10:30 a.m. at Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center. the Funtime Friday program is designed for preschoolers, but any child is welcome. The museum is located at 332 Eighth Ave. S. The program is free with a paid admissions.
SEPTEMBER 14
• Buying pizza from Pizza Hut at 1616 N. Second St. in Clinton from 5-7 p.m. will raise money for the Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center. Carry out and delivery are available.
SEPTEMBER 15
• The River Cities Quilters Guild will meet at 7 p.m. at the Fulton Presbyterian Church. Matt Parbs, author of “Hidden History of Clinton,” will speak. Kim Rentz will talk about Quilt the Town, an October event that the guild will participate in. Anyone interested in fiber arts is welcome to attend the meeting. Sanitization and social distancing procedures will be in place.
SEPTEMBER 17
• Jammin’ in the Canyon welcomes residents to Heritage Canyon in Fulton, Illinois from 6:30-8 p.m. Pickers may arrive and set up at 6 p.m. Pickers and singers of all proficiency levels are welcome. Music includes bluegrass, country, folk, blues and rock and roll. Listeners should bring lawn chairs, bug spray and refreshments. Parking is limited due to derecho damage. A shuttle will run from a parking lot to the canyon. Call Jim Perron at 563-357-3314 with questions.
• The Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce and the DeWitt Chamber & Development host a a candidate forum from 7-9 p.m. at Clinton City Hall, 611 S. Third St. Masks and social distancing are required.
SEPTEMBER 19
• Midwest Pets for Life will have a benefit at Moose Family Center, 1936 Lincoln Way in Clinton from 1-5 p.m. The benefit will include raffles, a silent auction and food vendors.
• A Carry Concealed Class is set for 9-11 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Clinton. Cost is $50, cash or check only. Call, text or message 563-219-5512 to reserve a spot.
• Williams vs. Horn Extreme Challenge Boxing starts at Wild Rose Casino at 3 p.m. Gates open at 2 p.m. Tickets start at $35 and are available at Wild Rose Casino Iowa Store and online at Nitrotickets.com.
SEPTEMBER 20
• Wild Rose Casino hosts classic car and bike show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. rain or shine. The family-friendly event will include music, food, a silent auction, a pin-up girl pageant and door prizes.
SEPTEMBER 21
• Pizza Hut and L’Arche Clinton team up for a fundraising event. From 5-7 p.m. a portion of proceeds from the sale of pizzas will go to L’Arche, an organization that helps people with disabilities. Pickup and delivery are available. Call 563-242-3333 to order.
SEPTEMBER 22
• Ray Hamilton and Jackson County Conservation will conduct a guided walk through remnant and reconstructed prairie at 6 p.m. Hamilton will share his knowledge of prairie plants and native pollinators. Wear good walking shoes, long pants, and dress for the weather. Practice social distancing while participating. Registration is required. Call Jackson County Conservation at 563-652-3783 or email tony@jacksonccb.com for information or to register. The Hamilton Prairie is located northeast of Maquoketa across the street from Codfish Hollow Barnstormers. Travel one mile north of Maquoketa on Highway 62, turn right (east) on 35th Street, turn left (north) on 288th Ave., and travel 1/4 mile to the gate.