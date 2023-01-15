To list your event here, email it to news@clintonherald.com or mail it to the Clinton Herald, 221 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton, IA 52732. Additional events can be viewed at https://www.clintonherald.com/events/#/
JAN. 17
• What You Need to Know About Your Taxes with NelsonCorp Tax Solutions, 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Clinton Public Library’s lower level meeting room. Tax law is constantly changing and mistakes can be costly. NelsonCorp Tax Solutions and the Clinton Public Library would like to invite you to ask the professionals. Andy Fergurson MBA, EA, and Mike VanZuiden, EA, will cover what you need to know this tax season. Some of the topics covered will include: Understanding Tax Brackets, Child Tax Credit, Child & Dependent Care Tax Credit, Education Credits, Premium Tax Credit (Obamacare), Tax Planning for Retirement (RMD,QCD, Roth vs. Traditional and updates to federal and Iowa tax law. Time will be reserved for attendees to ask questions. Registration for this event is encouraged but not required. Please call the Clinton Public Library at 242-8441 to register.
JAN. 18
• The Windmill Volunteer Educators at the Windmill Cultural Center in Fulton, Illinois, invite the public to attend the next program of Wild Winter Wednesday. Randy Meier will be providing the program, “Wilderness Volunteering.” The doors open at 9 a.m. for coffee, tea, and mill treats. The program begins about 9:20 a.m. The building is disability accessible. The programs are free and open to the public.
• A weekly program at the Discovery Center is WOW Wednesday with Miss Jean, every Wednesday afternoon, from 2 to 5 p.m. Miss Jean and her unique activities are open to all ages including adults. She teaches chess, plays chess matches, teaches juggling, and shares her large collection of logic puzzles, hands-on blocks and magnet games, and brain builder kits. These activities require no preregistration and are free with museum admission. The Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. South, Clinton.
• A free community meal, The Table, is served each Wednesday at CrossView Church, 703 14th Ave., in Fulton, Illinois. The meal is served from 5:30-6:15 p.m. The menu is roast pork, cheesy potatoes, Jimmy John’s bread, peas and assorted desserts.