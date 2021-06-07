JUNE 8
— Pizza Hut will donate to the Felix Adler Discovery Center a percentage of sales from 5-7 p.m. Pizza Hut is located at 1616 N. Second St. in Clinton.
JUNE 9
— Clinton County Conservation will tell children about pond life at Camanche Public Library, 102 12th Ave., at 2 p.m.
— Friends of the Library bookstore is open in the basement of Clinton Public Library from 1-5 p.m. The library is located at 306 Eighth Ave. S.
JUNE 10
— Genesis VNA/Public Health will give COVID vaccines to people who walk-in at 611 N. Second St. in Clinton from 2-6 p.m. The walk-in clinic offers the first Moderna vaccine to anyone age 18 or older. The second doses will be given July 13.
— Clinton County Conservation will host a Sunset Eco Cruise each Thursday at 7 p.m. at Rock Creek. A naturalist will guide the Mississippi River cruises aboard the blue Heron pontoon. Call 563-259-1876 a week in advance to reserve a free spot.
JUNE 12
— Johnny Cash tribute artist and Albany, Illinois native Doug Allen Nash will perform at 8 p.m. at Wild Rose Casino and Resort in Clinton. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $15 plus taxes sand fees.
— Timber Lake Playhouse in Mount Carroll, Illinois will hold auditions for "Rent" from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Children from the ages of 13-17 are eligible and will be asked to sing a 45-60 second cut of a song either from the show or one similar. Pop/rock songs are acceptable. An accompanist will be provided, but performers must provide sheet music or sing unaccompanied. All performers must be fully vaccinated by July 5. The Playhouse is located at 8215 Black Oak Rd. in Mt. Carroll.
— Sign up for the Camanche Public Library summer reading program closes today. Sign up at 102 12th Ave. in Camanche.
— Friends of the Library bookstore is open in the basement of Clinton Public Library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The library is located at 306 Eighth Ave. S.
— The Catholic Historical Center at St. Boniface, 2500 Pershing Blvd., is open from 1 to 3 p.m.
JUNE 13
— Wide River Winery hosts Music on the Deck in Clinton with Corey Wallace from 2-5 p.m. at 1776 East Deer Creek Road.
— Building Better Birders and Citizen Scientists Workshop will give birders a full day of activities at Eden Valley Nature Center, 1415 50th Ave. in Baldwin. This workshop will be conducted by Kelly McKay (BioEco Research & Monitoring Center), with assistance from Mark Roberts (Clinton County Conservation) and Brian Ritter (Nahant Marsh Education Center). Birders can attend as many sessions as they want throughout the day. The bird walk begins at Eden Valley Refuge at 6:30 a.m. followed by the Live Raptor Talk at 9:30 a.m. A raptors PowerPoint presentation is set for 10 a.m. At 12:30 p.m. is another bird walk at Eden Valley Refuge followed by a presentation about woodpeckers and doves at 2 p.m. and another live raptor talk at 4 p.m. A presentation about warblers is set for 4:30 p.m. The day will end with a bird and owl walk at 8:30 p.m. Call 563-847-7202 to sign up.
JUNE 14
— Friends of the Library bookstore is open in the basement of Clinton Public Library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The library is located at 306 Eighth Ave. S.
JUNE 16
— The tooth fairy and I-smile, a state dental program, will visit Camanche Public Library at 2 p.m. The library is located at 102 12th Ave. in Camanche.
— Friends of the Library bookstore is open in the basement of Clinton Public Library from 1-5 p.m. The library is located at 306 Eighth Ave. S.
JUNE 17
— Timber Lake Playhouse opens its 60th Anniversary Season with the musical, "Pippin," at 7:30 p.m. Tickets area available at https://www.timberlakeplayhouse.org. The Playhouse is located at 8215 Black Oak Rd, Mount Carroll, Illinois.
— Clinton County Conservation will host a Sunset Eco Cruise each Thursday at 7 p.m. at Rock Creek. A naturalist will guide the Mississippi River cruises aboard the blue Heron pontoon. Call 563-259-1876 a week in advance to reserve a free spot.
— Clinton County Historical Society hosts a Sloppy Joe's in a Sack Supper from 4 p.m. until the food is gone. For $5 residents may pick up a sack supper at the Clinton County Historical Society Museum, 601 S. First St. in Clinton. The money benefits the museum.
JUNE 19
— Cash and Cline…Country Royalty Tribute Show, 7 p.m. at the Ohnward Fine Arts Center. Tickets are $22 for adults in advance at $25 at the door. Student tickets are $13 in advance and $15 at the door. Tickets can also be purchased at The Ohnward Fine Arts Center 563-652-9815, Osterhaus Pharmacy and the Maquoketa State Bank Main Office, Hartig Drug in Preston and the Bellevue Pharmacy in Bellevue. Tickets are also available online at www.ohnwardfineartscenter.com.
— Friends of the Library bookstore is open in the basement of Clinton Public Library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The library is located at 306 Eighth Ave. S.
— The Catholic Historical Center at St. Boniface, 2500 Pershing Blvd., is open from 1 to 3 p.m.
JUNE 21
— Friends of the Library bookstore is open in the basement of Clinton Public Library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The library is located at 306 Eighth Ave. S.
JUNE 23
— Rick Eugene Brammer of Absolute Science will fascinate summer readers with a bubble show at the community center in Camanche at 2 p.m.
— Friends of the Library bookstore is open in the basement of Clinton Public Library from 1-5 p.m. The library is located at 306 Eighth Ave. S.
JUNE 26
— Friends of the Library bookstore is open in the basement of Clinton Public Library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The library is located at 306 Eighth Ave. S.
— The Catholic Historical Center at St. Boniface, 2500 Pershing Blvd., is open from 1 to 3 p.m.
JUNE 28
— Clinton Community School District will break ground for its new high school at 4 p.m. on the east side of campus. Parking is available in the north lot.
— Friends of the Library bookstore is open in the basement of Clinton Public Library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The library is located at 306 Eighth Ave. S.
JUNE 30
—Camanche Public Library will host Tae Kwon Do with Mellennia at 2 p.m. The library is located at 102 12th Ave., Camanche.
— Friends of the Library bookstore is open in the basement of Clinton Public Library from 1-5 p.m. The library is located at 306 Eighth Ave. S.