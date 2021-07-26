JULY 27
— Clinton Public Library hosts story time in Clinton Park across Fourth Street from Prince of Peace Catholic School from 10:30-11:30 a.m.
JULY 28
— Timber Lake Playhouse will present "Jesus Christ Superstar" at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at https://www.timberlakeplayhouse.org/ or by calling the box office at 815-244-2035. Timber Lake Playhouse is located at 8215 Black Oak Rd. in Mt Carroll, Illinois.
— Clinton Area Showboat Theatre will present "Church Basement Ladies" at 3 p.m. at the Showboat on Riverview Drive. Tickets are available at http://www.clintonshowboat.org/ and by calling the box office at 563-242-6760.
— Rain or shine, the Lyons Farmers Market starts at 4 p.m. on Main Avenue in Clinton. Vegetables, baked goods, jams, jellies, eggs, flowers and honey may be available.
— Friends of the Library bookstore is open in the basement of Clinton Public Library from 1-5 p.m. The library is located at 306 Eighth Ave. S.
— River Arts Center is exhibiting the drawings and paintings of David and Lisa Moshure of Erie, Illinois. The Arts Center is open 1-4 p.m. at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— Brooke Byam will play at Lyons Four Square Park from 5-7 p.m. Residents can shop the Lyons Farmer's Market and enjoy live music.
— Hook's Pub and Grill, at 318 N. Fourth St., hosts Trivia Night from 7-9 p.m. The kitchen is open until 8 p.m.
— Clinton County Conservation will stage a Caving Extravaganza in Werden's Cave at 5 p.m. at Eden Valley. The event is free, but space is limited. Sign up at www.mycountyparks.com.
— Clinton County Conservation will have a Mussel Beach Cruise at 6 p.m. at Rock Creek Park. The Blue Heron pontoon will take participants out to learn about and wade for the 15 species of freshwater mussels that live on Mussel Beach. Call 563-259-1876 for reservations.
JULY 29
— Timber Lake Playhouse will present "Jesus Christ Superstar" at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at https://www.timberlakeplayhouse.org/ or by calling the box office at 815-244-2035. Timber Lake Playhouse is located at 8215 Black Oak Rd. in Mt Carroll, Illinois.
— Clinton Area Showboat Theatre will present "Church Basement Ladies" at 7:30 p.m. at the Showboat on Riverview Drive. Tickets are available at http://www.clintonshowboat.org/ and by calling the box office at 563-242-6760.
— River Arts Center is exhibiting the drawings and paintings of David and Lisa Moshure of Erie, Illinois. The Arts Center is open 1-4 p.m. at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— Unidynes will play for Music on the Avenue from 6-8 p.m. The event, on Fifth Avenue South between Second and Third Streets, includes food and beverage vendors.
— Clinton County Conservation's Sunset Eco Cruise leaves Rock Creek Marina at 7 p.m. A naturalist will guide the cruise along the Mississippi River in the Blue Heron pontoon. Call 563-259-1876 to sign up.
— Clinton Substance Abuse Council will conduct an open house from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at its new office in the Clinton County Administration Building, 1900 N. Third St. in Clinton.
JULY 30
— The Register's Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa arrives in DeWitt. Shops, vendors and the beer garden open at 11 a.m. in downtown DeWitt. Local entertainment will take place in Lincoln Park until 5:30 p.m. from 6-11 p.m., Pop Rocks and the Brat Pack will perform on the main stage.
— Timber Lake Playhouse will present "Jesus Christ Superstar" at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at https://www.timberlakeplayhouse.org/ or by calling the box office at 815-244-2035. Timber Lake Playhouse is located at 8215 Black Oak Rd. in Mt Carroll, Illinois.
— Clinton Area Showboat Theatre will present "Church Basement Ladies" at 7:30 p.m. at the Showboat on Riverview Drive. Tickets are available at http://www.clintonshowboat.org/ and by calling the box office at 563-242-6760.
— River Arts Center is exhibiting the drawings and paintings of David and Lisa Moshure of Erie, Illinois. The Arts Center is open 1-4 p.m. at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— Funtime Friday celebrates Friendship Day at 10:30 a.m. at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center. The Center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— Clinton County Conservation presents Nature Story at 10 a.m. at Rock Creek Park. This is a time when youngsters of all ages can play in nature, making up their own nature stories. A story will be read and an outdoor activity planned. This is youth lead and naturalist facilitated sharing knowledge of things encountered.
JULY 31
— Rain or shine, the Lyons Farmers Market starts at 8 a.m. on Main Avenue in Clinton. Vegetables, baked goods, jams, jellies, eggs, flowers and honey may be available.
— Funtime Saturday celebrates Friendship Day at 10:30 a.m. at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center. The Center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton. From 3-4 p.m., children will make friendship bracelets during the Saturday Special program.
— RAGBRAI riders arrive in Clinton. Find activities and road closures at clintonherald.com.
— Hook's Pub and Grill hosts the Last Stop Party at 318 N. Fourth Street. Live music will be provided by Chuck Murphy from 2-5 p.m. and by The Mamiltons from 6-9 p.m.
— The Catholic Historical Center at St. Boniface, 2500 Pershing Blvd., is open from 1 to 3 p.m.
— Timber Lake Playhouse will present "Jesus Christ Superstar" at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at https://www.timberlakeplayhouse.org/ or by calling the box office at 815-244-2035. Timber Lake Playhouse is located at 8215 Black Oak Rd. in Mt Carroll, Illinois.
— Clinton Area Showboat Theatre will present "Church Basement Ladies" at 7:30 p.m. at the Showboat on Riverview Drive. Tickets are available at http://www.clintonshowboat.org/ and by calling the box office at 563-242-6760.
— Friends of the Library bookstore is open in the basement of Clinton Public Library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The library is located at 306 Eighth Ave. S.
— River Arts Center is exhibiting the drawings and paintings of David and Lisa Moshure of Erie, Illinois. The Arts Center is open 1-4 p.m. at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— Eden Valley Nature Center is open from 1-4 p.m. A Naturalist will be on hand to conduct live animal encounters with visitors.
AUGUST 1
— Spring Valley Reformed Church, 10960 Spring Valley Road, Fulton, welcomes The Kramers to its outdoor stage at 6 p.m. The church will serve root beer floats. The concert will be moved indoors in the event of inclement weather. A free will offering will be taken.
AUGUST 2
— Clinton County Conservation will conduct Mussel Beach Cruises at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. The Blue Heron pontoon will leave Rock Creek Park marina and take participants onto the river to learn about and wade and dunk for the 15 species of freshwater mussels that live on Mussel Beach. Call 563-259-1876 for reservations
AUGUST 3
— Clinton County Conservation will conduct a Hunter Safety Camp Aug. 3 and 4 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Rock Creek Park near Camanche. County Conservation will go beyond the basics of hunter education standards of archery, shotgun, muzzleloader and rifles and will allow students to participate, not just listen to speakers or watch films. The course is open to ages 11-16. Cost per student is $30 for transportation, meals, ammunition and targets. Space is limited. Register at www.mycountyparks.com<http://www.mycountyparks.com>
AUGUST 5
— Gray Wolf will play for Music on the Avenue from 6-8 p.m. The event, on Fifth Avenue South between Second and Third Streets, includes food and beverage vendors.
— Jammin' In The Canyon is scheduled for 6:30-8 p.m. at Heritage Canyon in Fulton, Illinois. Shiner's Run will host the open jam for musicians of all ages and abilities. The Canyon is located at 515 N. Fourth St. Bring lawn chairs, refreshments and bug spray. Musicians can arrive for preparation at 6 p.m. A shuttle is available for people needing transport. For more information, call Jim Perron, 563-357-3314.
— Clinton County Conservation offers a Sunset Eco Cruise at 7 p.m. at Rock Creek Park. A naturalist will guide the Mississippi River cruise aboard the Blue Heron pontoon. Call 563-259-1876 to sign up.
— Clinton County Conservation will conduct a Star Walk at 7 p.m. at Manikowski Prairie Preserve, 1444 370th Ave., in Goose Lake. Bring a blanket and watch the stars appear above. Call 563-357-0759 for information and reservations.
AUGUST 6
— Phat Mike and the Bartenders will perform for Finally Friday at Riverview Bandshell from 6-9 p.m. Food and drinks will be sold on site. Coolers are not allow. Listeners should provide their own seating. The event is free, but donations will be accepted.
AUGUST 12
— Bowman, Pickney and Evans will perform at Music on the Avenue from 6-8 p.m. The event, on Fifth Avenue South between Second and Third Streets, includes food and beverage vendors.
AUGUST 13
— Midwest Pets for Life hosts a back-to-school event from 2-7 p.m. at 129 Fourth Ave. South. Children can play games to win school supplies, have physicals, hair cuts and a meal and watch rapper Random Tanner in concert under a big tent in the street.
AUGUST 14
Clinton County Master Gardeners will host a Monarch Celebration Day from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The free event will be at the County Fairgrounds Auditorium and in the Master Gardener Outdoor Living Classroom gardens. Children's activities include monarch egg and caterpillar searches, a scavenger hunt, craft projects and live exhibits.