JAN. 14
• Funtime Friday program, 10:30 a.m., Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center, 332 Eighth Ave. South. The theme is "Calling All Birds", which is aimed to get kids and adults ready to be citizen scientists for the Great Backyard Birdcount, a project conducted each year by the Audubon Society, Cornell University Ornithology Labs, and Bird Canada. The Great Backyard Birdcount this year will be Feb. 18-21. The program will teach children and grown-ups how to identify common Midwest backyard birds, and participants will make pinecone birdfeeders to take home and set out. Information on counting, recording, and submitting data to the Birdcount will be provided. People will also be able to download free bird ID apps that can be used for all ages.
JAN. 15
• Funtime Saturday program, 10:30 a.m., Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center, 332 Eighth Ave. South. The theme is "Calling All Birds", which is aimed to get kids and adults ready to be citizen scientists for the Great Backyard Birdcount.
• Saturday Special, 2 to 3 p.m., Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center, 332 Eighth Ave. South. This Saturday brings the first LEGO Challenge of the new year. Michelle Kelley, environmental engineer with Lyondell-Basell and Discovery Center volunteer, will lead kids and adults through a creative building experience. Participants will use their imaginations and problem-solving skills to complete the challenge using the thousands of LEGO bricks at the museum.
JAN. 16
• Musicians of the Clinton Symphony Orchestra will present their annual concert of chamber music at 2 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church. Admission is by season ticket, or individual adult tickets available at the door for $20. All students are admitted free of charge. Three ensembles will perform. Additional information is available online at cliintonsymphony.org.
• Works by local artist Hayle Calvin will be highlighted as part of the 33rd annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration. The theme for this year’s celebration will be “Promoting and Living Peace 365”, which will be reflected in discussions, music and activities for the whole family. The event honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will be from 1:30-3 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 715 S. Third St. in Clinton. Masks will be required and social distancing will be practiced.
JAN. 17
• Cabin Fever Day: Animals in Winter, 10-11 a.m. Students are invited to the Hurstville Interpretive Center, Maquoketa, to learn about how Iowa wildlife survive the winter though games and activities. Register 48 hours before the program. To register call the Hurstville Interpretive Center at (563) 652-3783 or email tony@jacksonccb.com
• L'Arche Clinton's monthly pizza hut fundraiser. Place and pay for an order (pickup or delivery) between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m and L'Arche Clinton will receive a 20% donation from Pizza Hut.
JAN. 18
• Mississippi River Eco Tourism Center open. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Rock Creek, Camanche. The Nature Center and Camp Store are open.
• Open Range, archery, 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., Rock Creek, Camanche. Clinton County Conservation’s range in the basement of the eco center will be open by appointment. The Range Master will provide safe and practical instruction while using the equipment. Children (9+ recommended) must be accompanied by an adult.
• "After Five", 6:30 p.m., Triple Play Banquet & Bowl, 1601 Ninth Ave., Fulton, Ill. All women are invited to Stonecroft "After Five". Cost of dinner is $12. Stonecroft is a non-profit Christian Organization providing global leadership in women's ministry. Special Feature will be "The Children's Advocacy Center" of Whiteside County located in Morrison, Illinois. It helps abused children deal with a traumatic experience. Inspirational speaker will be Crystal Balas from LaSalle, Illinois. She will speak on "Sparkling Crystal, Sensitive & Strong." She coaches, writes, and speaks on identity and health and wellness. Phone reservations and cancellations by Jan. 16 to Carolene Sterenberg at (309) 887- 4097 or Ruth Huizenga at (309) 659-2175.
JAN. 19
• CrossView Church, 705 14th Ave., Fulton, Illinois, will host a free community meal from 5:30-6:15 p.m. Chicken pot pie, Jimmy John’s bread, tossed salad and brownie sundaes are on the menu. If the River Bend School District in Fulton is canceled because of a weather issue. the meal also will be canceled.
• The Volunteer Educators at the Windmill Cultural Center in Fulton, Illinois, will host Wild Winter Wednesday. At 9 a.m., residents can enjoy coffee, tea and mill treats. At 9:20, Jeff Adamson will be featured. His presentation, “Missing Movie Houses – Where Did My Childhood Go?” will take a look at the many theaters that have come and gone over the years in the Quad-City and local areas.
JAN. 21
• Comedian Jamie Duke will perform at 7 p.m. at the V'ue, 137 Fifth Ave. South, Clinton.
• Mighty Minnows, 10:30 a.m., Discovery Center. This is always a crowd favorite as your young ones will squeal with joy as they catch minnows and feel their slimy scales. There will also be a book read and craft to make and take home.