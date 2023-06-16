To list your event here, email it to news@clintonherald.com or mail it to the Clinton Herald, 221 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton, IA 52732. Additional events can be viewed at https://www.clintonherald.com/events/#/
JUNE 17
• Eden Valley Nature Center Open, 1415 50th Ave., Baldwin, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Lyons Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon at Main Avenue and Roosevelt Street, Clinton.
• Sandbar Hopping Canoe/Kayak Float, 10 a.m.; Walnut Grove to Sherman Park. This is another outing for the WILDNESS Art Project featuring Artist Gabi Torres and Naturalist Jessica Steines. We will be heading down river stopping at sandbars looking for crushable rocks for pigments. Text 563-212-0995 to reserve your spot and a canoe if needed. We will meet at Walnut Grove, this is approximately a 9-mile float, bring a lunch and/or snacks, drinks and sunscreen. Event is sponsored by Clinton County Conservation.
• Furry Scurry, 8-10 a.m., Eagle Point Park, Clinton. Third annual 2-mile dog walk/run. Find treasures at the silent auction and vendor tables! Dogs need to be up-to-date on all vaccinations and leashed at all times. Registration fee is $25 per person. To register go to http:getmeregistered/FurryScurry23. Register by June 9 to secure a T-shirt.
• Juneteenth will be celebrated in Clinton from June 17-19. The MLK Committee, under the auspices of Living Peace 365, is having its first three-day celebration beginning at noon June 17. This year, the Vince Jetter Community Center will have a celebration at river front from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 17.
On Sunday, June 18, the Rev. Nathaniel Johnson will have a special sermon about Juneteenth during the service, which begins at 11 a.m. at Second Baptist Church, 2409 13th Ave. North. The Martin Luther King Committee will have a celebration on Monday, June 19, with festivities from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 4-8 p.m.
JUNE 18
• Eden Valley Nature Center Open, 1415 50th Ave., Baldwin, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Spring Valley Reformed Church, 10960 Spring Valley Road, Fulton, Illinois, welcomes Divinity Trio to its outdoor stage at 6 p.m. A free-will offering will be taken. In the event of inclement weather, the concert will be moved indoors.
JUNE 19
• The DeWitt Town and Country Garden Club will meet at 10 a.m. at the DeWitt Community Library in the large meeting room for a program presented by Glenn and Linda Drowns on their business in rural Calamus, Sandhill Preservation Heirloom Seeds and Poultry. All area residents are invited. Any questions, please contact Janis Harbison at (563) 210-2085.
JUNE 20
• The River Cities Quilters Guild will meet at 7 p.m. at Fulton Presbyterian Church in Fulton, Illinois. The speaker will be physical therapist Kristi Wambeke. She will give exercises and tips for sore muscles, backs and shoulders for when people spend too much time seated at a sewing machine. Anyone interested in fiber arts is welcome to attend.
• Clinton County Conservation Board Meeting, 6 p.m., Conservation Headquarters, Grand Mound. Meeting times and dates are subject to change.
• "After Five" dinner and program will meet at 6:30 p.m. at Triple Play Banquet & Bowl, 1601 Ninth Ave., Fulton, Ill. All ladies are welcome. Cost of dinner is $14. Special Feature will be Karen Chapman Ehlers, Market Manager of the Mt. Carroll Farmer's Market. She will tell of the importance the Farmer's Market brings to Mt. Carroll. Inspirational speaker will be Kim Kaufman from Oregon, Ill. She will speak on "Once I Was Blind, But Now I See." Please phone for reservations or cancellations to Ruth Huizenga at (309) 659-2175 or Carolene Sterenberg at (563) 212-5528.